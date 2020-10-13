15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
October 13, 2020

Lt General PGK Menon takes charge of Fire and Fury Corps at Ladakh border

by News Team
Indian Army Fire & Fury Corps: Amid an ongoing tense stand-off between Indian Army and Chinese PLA in Ladakh region in Jammu & Kashmir, Lieutenant General PGK Menon has taken charge of Leh based 14 Corps (Fire and Fury Corps) of Indian Army on Wednesday.

He replaces Lt General Harinder Singh, who completed his one-year tenure as the Corps commander, and will take over as the Commandant of the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Son of Subedar SK Menon (retd), Lt General PGK Menon has been in Leh since the beginning of the month and also took part in the military talks held between India and China on Monday.

He had also been a part of the 21 September meeting, which was the first-ever joint military and diplomatic-level meeting between India and China.

The Fire and Fury Corps has the dual task of dealing with China in Ladakh and also Pakistan in the Drass-Kargil-Batalik and the Siachen sector.

