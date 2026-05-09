Lt. Gen NS Raja Subramani Appointed as Next Chief of Defence Staff

Explained: The Career, Experience and Vision of India’s Navy Chief Designate

Lt. General NS Raja Subramani, India’s next Chief of Defence Staff: The government has appointed Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), succeeding General Anil Chauhan, who will complete his tenure on May 30, 2026.

As CDS, Lieutenant General Raja Subramani will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs — a role that places him at the centre of military integration, strategic planning, and defence reforms across the armed forces.

A highly experienced infantry officer with over four decades of military service, he brings extensive operational expertise across counter-insurgency operations, mountain warfare, intelligence, strategic planning, and high-level military administration.

A Veteran Officer with Extensive Operational Experience

Lieutenant General Raja Subramani was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the The Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985, after graduating from the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

Over the course of his military career, he served in some of the Indian Army’s most demanding operational theatres and commanded formations across diverse terrains and conflict environments.

Among his key field assignments was the command of 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations in Assam under Operation Rhino. He also commanded the 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir and later led the 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a sensitive operational phase.

One of the most significant milestones of his career was commanding the 2 Corps — one of the Indian Army’s premier strike corps positioned on the Western Front. The role is regarded as one of the Army’s most strategically important operational appointments.

Defence experts say his command experience across both India’s western and northern borders gives him deep operational insight into the country’s principal security challenges.

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Key Strategic and Intelligence Roles

Apart from frontline commands, Lieutenant General Raja Subramani held several critical staff, intelligence, and instructional appointments during his service.

He served as Defence Attaché in Kazakhstan, giving him diplomatic and international military engagement experience. His tenure in military intelligence included serving as Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).

He also held operational planning assignments such as Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command and Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in Eastern Command.

His experience in Jammu and Kashmir included serving as Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector during counter-insurgency operations.

Military analysts note that his combination of operational, intelligence, and strategic planning assignments makes him well-suited for the CDS role, which requires coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force while also driving joint military reforms.

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Lieutenant General Raja Subramani also played a significant role in military education and professional training.

He served as Divisional Officer at the National Defence Academy and later as Chief Instructor (Army) at the Defence Services Staff College, one of India’s premier institutions for higher military training.

His final senior assignments in the Army included Chief of Staff at Headquarters Northern Command, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command, and Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 2024 to July 2025.

Before being appointed CDS, he served as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat from September 2025, a role closely linked with strategic security planning at the national level.

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Strong Academic and International Exposure

Lieutenant General Raja Subramani is also recognised for his academic and strategic credentials.

He is an alumnus of the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College.

His academic qualifications include a Master of Arts degree from King’s College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from University of Madras.

Observers say his educational background, combined with operational experience, could prove important as India pushes for greater military modernisation and integrated theatre commands.

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Taking Charge at a Crucial Time

Lieutenant General Raja Subramani assumes the role of CDS at a critical phase for India’s armed forces, with ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing jointness among the three services, strengthening indigenous defence capabilities, and preparing for future multi-domain warfare.

The office of the CDS, created in 2019, is central to India’s long-term military transformation and integration strategy. The role includes promoting synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force while overseeing reforms within the Department of Military Affairs.

Given his extensive operational background, strategic planning experience, and understanding of India’s border security environment, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani is expected to play a key role in shaping the future direction of India’s military preparedness and defence reforms.

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