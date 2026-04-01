Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Assumes Role as Vice Chief of the Army Staff

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Vice Chief of the Army Staff: New Delhi, April 1, 2026 — In a significant leadership transition for the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth formally assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) on Tuesday. His appointment marks the culmination of a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades, characterized by extensive operational, command, and strategic experience.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Since then, he has built a formidable service record, operating across varied terrains and conflict environments, including key counter-insurgency assignments.

Extensive Command Experience Across Critical Sectors

Over the years, Lt Gen Seth has held a wide range of command positions, reflecting both tactical and strategic expertise. His field commands include leading an armoured regiment in desert conditions, heading an armoured brigade in a developed sector, and commanding a Counter Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir—one of India’s most sensitive operational theatres.

Upon promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General, he took command of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a key strike formation of the Indian Army. He later served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, where he was responsible for overseeing major national and international military engagements in the capital.

In a rare distinction, Lt Gen Seth went on to command two major operational formations as an Army Commander. He served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, playing a crucial role in strengthening India’s military posture along the western front.

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Strategic Roles and International Experience

Beyond field commands, Lt Gen Seth has held several important staff and strategic positions. His assignments have included serving as Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade in Jammu & Kashmir and as Operations Officer with the United Nations Mission in Angola, reflecting his international exposure in peacekeeping operations.

At Army Headquarters, he has contributed in key administrative and operational roles, including Assistant Military Secretary and Director General Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare. He also served as Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters South Western Command, where he played a pivotal role in operational planning.

Driving Modernisation and Capability Development

Lt Gen Seth has been closely associated with the Indian Army’s modernization efforts. He has held several influential positions in strategic planning and capability development, including Colonel Capability Development for Mechanised Forces, Brigadier Perspective Plans and Acquisition, and Additional Director General Capability Development.

In these roles, he made significant contributions to the Army’s Long-Term Integrated Perspective Plan, helping shape modernization priorities and future force structures.

Academic Excellence and Professional Distinction

Known for his academic rigor, Lt Gen Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education. He topped the Junior Command Course and was awarded the Best All Round Student Officer Medal at the Defence Services Staff College.

He is also a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the prestigious National Defence College. Further enhancing his global military perspective, he attended the Command and Staff Course in Paris.

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A New Chapter in Army Leadership

Lt Gen Seth’s appointment as Vice Chief comes at a time when the Indian Army continues to evolve in response to emerging security challenges, technological advancements, and shifting geopolitical dynamics. His broad-based experience in operations, planning, and modernization is expected to play a key role in shaping the force’s future trajectory.

As he steps into one of the Army’s most critical leadership roles, Lt Gen Seth is widely regarded as a seasoned strategist and operational leader, well-equipped to guide the institution through its next phase of transformation.

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