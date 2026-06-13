Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed Next Indian Army Chief, Succeeding Gen Upendra Dwivedi

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Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will succeed Gen Upendra Dwivedi as Indian Army Chief: NEW DELHI — In a significant transition of military leadership, the Government of India has officially appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). Lt Gen Seth, who currently serves as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, will assume his new role on the afternoon of June 30, 2026. He succeeds the incumbent Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, who retires from active service on the same day.

The appointment brings a highly decorated strategist and modernisation expert to the helm of the world’s second-largest standing army at a time when technological integration and geopolitical readiness are paramount.

A Distinguished Four-Decade Military Journey

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over a career spanning nearly forty years, he has established himself as a versatile leader with vast experience across operational, strategic, institutional, and capability development domains.

His extensive career has consistently contributed to the Indian Army’s overall combat effectiveness and its long-term structural transformation.

Proven Leadership Across Diverse Operational Theatres

Lt Gen Seth’s command profile reflects a deep familiarity with India’s diverse and challenging operational landscapes. He has commanded military formations at every level, including an Armoured Regiment in the harsh Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force navigating the complex security environment of Jammu & Kashmir.

Upon rising to the rank of Lieutenant General, he took command of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army’s premier strike formations. Following this, he served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, where he managed key national and international military engagements alongside major ceremonial responsibilities.

In a rare military milestone, after being elevated to Army Commander, Lt Gen Seth commanded both the South Western Command and the Southern Command. Holding strategic oversight across two distinct operational Army Commands for over two and a half years provided him with deep insights into joint warfare, theater logistics, and coastal and border security.

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Driving Force Modernisation and Future Warfare

Beyond his field commands, Lt Gen Seth is widely recognized within defense circles for his pivotal contributions to force modernisation. Serving in key appointments within the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals at the Army Headquarters, he has been a central figure in shaping the military’s modernization trajectory and long-term force structuring initiatives.

His work has focused heavily on aligning traditional operational requirements with emerging technologies—such as drone warfare, cyber defense, and electronic warfare—to prepare the armed forces for future battlefield imperatives.

Lt Gen Seth is also highly regarded for his academic excellence in professional military education. A graduate of both the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, he also attended the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris, France, bringing an international and contemporary perspective to his strategic outlook.

As he prepares to take over the top post on June 30, the Indian Army stands poised to continue its transition toward a technologically superior, agile, and future-ready fighting force under his leadership.

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