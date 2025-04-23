JD Vance Renews US Offer of F-35 Fighters for Indian Air Force

US Vice President JD Vance Offers F-35 Fighter Jets to India: Jaipur, India – During a pivotal visit aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the United States and India, Vice President JD Vance has extended a significant offer: the sale of cutting-edge F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The proposal, made during high-level discussions with Indian officials, underscores the US’s commitment to bolstering India’s defense capabilities in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

Vance, leading a delegation of senior US officials, including representatives from the Pentagon, engaged in extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. These discussions centered on expanding defense cooperation, with the F-35 offer emerging as a key element. The US is aiming to become the primary supplier of advanced military equipment to India.

“The F-35 represents the pinnacle of aerial combat technology, and we believe it would provide the Indian Air Force with an unparalleled strategic advantage,” Vice President Vance stated during a press briefing. “This offer reflects our deep commitment to strengthening India’s defense capabilities and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.” He also stated, “We are ready to work with India to ensure that if they choose to purchase the F-35, that the transition goes smoothly, and that the F-35 can be integrated into India’s existing defense infrastructure.”

The US’s push for the F-35 sale is strategically significant, particularly in the context of the Quad alliance and the shared objective of countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. The F-35’s interoperability with the air forces of other Quad members, such as Japan and Australia, is a crucial factor driving the US’s proposition. This offer also comes at a time when India is actively modernizing its military capabilities to address evolving regional security challenges.

However, the offer presents several challenges. India’s ongoing Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) tender, which prioritizes local production and technology transfer, may pose a hurdle to a direct F-35 purchase. Furthermore, the IAF has not yet made a definitive decision regarding the F-35, and the high cost of the aircraft is a significant consideration. India also has a long history of utilizing Russian-made military equipment, although it is actively diversifying its sources.

Beyond the F-35 offer, Vance’s visit also encompassed discussions on expanding cooperation in trade, energy, and technology. Both nations reiterated their commitment to strengthening economic ties and ensuring a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Announcements concerning progress in bi-lateral trade agreements were also released. This visit, and the offer of the F-35, underscores the growing strategic importance the United States places on its relationship with India.

