15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
March 8, 2021

Japan ready to face China challenge at Senkaku islands

by News Team
The increased activity by China comes after it implements a new law that allows Beijing's para-military force to use weapons against foreign ships, which Chinese authorities believe to have illegally entered in the country’s territorial waters.
DRDO, Air Independent Propulsion System
DRDO develops unique Air Independent Propulsion System for Navy
Indian Army L&T Hanwha K9 Vajra Gun
Indian Army: General MM Naravane flags-off 100th K9 Vajra Gun made by L&T

China-Japan Senkaku Island Face Off: Amid escalating tensions in the disputed East China Sea, Japan is considering to send its self-defence forces to deal with the surge in Chinese activity at the Senkaku Islands, according to a report in the Hong Kong based South China Morning Post (SCMP). China claims sovereignty over the islands, known as Diaoyu in the country.

The Chinese Coast Guard has expanded its presence in the contested water near the Diaoyu Islands.

The increased activity by China comes after it implements a new law that allows Beijing’s para-military force to use weapons against foreign ships, which Chinese authorities believe to have illegally entered in the country’s territorial waters.

The frequency of Chinese coastguard vessels entering the waters has risen from twice a month last year to twice a week in February, according to the Japan Coast Guard. A Japanese official said Tokyo was alarmed by the Chinese activities and was considering its response.

“Under our domestic law, the self-defence forces can use weapons as law enforcement against unlawful activities on behalf of our coastguard if the Chinese coastguard enters our territorial waters including surrounding the Senkaku Islands without permission,” the South China Morning Post report quoted the official as saying.

While stressing that Japan did not intend to escalate the situation, the official said Tokyo would try to increase pressure on China on the diplomatic front, such as seeking support from countries like Britain and Canada.

The islands in question have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Last month, Japan lodged a protest with China after two Chinese ships intruded into Japanese coastal waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, local media reported.

China has conflicting territorial claims with four of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. These are Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei.

China also claims sovereignty over Taiwan in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, US warships carried out freedom of navigation operations in an apparent bid to challenge Chinese claims and actions in the area.

DRDO's SFDR Rocket
DRDO testfires Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet Technology Missile
Previous Post
DRDO develops unique Air Independent Propulsion System for Navy
DRDO, Air Independent Propulsion System
Next Post
You May Also Like
DRDO, Air Independent Propulsion System
DRDO develops unique Air Independent Propulsion System for Navy
Indian Army L&T Hanwha K9 Vajra Gun
Indian Army: General MM Naravane flags-off 100th K9 Vajra Gun made by L&T
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Government gives more financial powers to senior military commanders
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

DRDO, Air Independent Propulsion System
DRDO develops unique Air Independent Pro...
DRDO's SFDR Rocket
DRDO testfires Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet ...
Border Road Budget
Finance ministry hikes Border Road Organ...
Rajnath Singh Rajya Sabha Statement
Rajnath Singh’s statement in the R...
Delhi Blast Isarel Embassy
Delhi Blast: Bomb blast outside Israeli ...
VIEW ALL
%d bloggers like this: