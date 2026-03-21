India Takes Swift Action to Ensure Energy Supply and Safeguard Nationals Amidst West Asia Developments

Iran War live update: As the geopolitical situation in West Asia remains volatile, the Government of India has swiftly implemented a series of measures to safeguard energy supplies, streamline fuel distribution, and ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the region. These updates span critical sectors including energy supply, maritime operations, and support for Indian citizens abroad, reflecting India’s preparedness to manage the challenges posed by the ongoing developments.

Energy Supply and Fuel Availability Ensured

With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and potential disruptions in global energy supply chains, the Indian government has taken decisive steps to maintain stable availability of petroleum products and LPG across the nation.

Crude and Refineries:

All domestic refineries are functioning at full capacity, with sufficient crude inventories and adequate stocks of petrol and diesel. The government has reassured the public that no fuel shortages have been reported at retail outlets, and supplies are being maintained regularly.

LPG and Natural Gas Measures:

To ensure uninterrupted fuel access, the government has taken several key actions:

CGD Entities Prioritize PNG for Commercial Use:

City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritize the installation of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and canteens. This measure aims to reduce dependence on LPG in major cities, especially as supply pressures rise.

City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritize the installation of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and canteens. This measure aims to reduce dependence on LPG in major cities, especially as supply pressures rise. LPG Supply Allocation Boosted:

To support critical sectors, the government has approved a further 20% allocation of commercial LPG for restaurants, dhabas, industrial canteens, food processing units, and subsidized canteens. This brings the total allocation to 50%, with a focus on migrant workers and other essential services.

To support critical sectors, the government has approved a further 20% allocation of commercial LPG for restaurants, dhabas, industrial canteens, food processing units, and subsidized canteens. This brings the total allocation to 50%, with a focus on migrant workers and other essential services. Incentives for PNG Connections:

CGD companies like IGL, MGL, and BPCL have introduced incentives for both domestic and commercial PNG connections. To speed up the process, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has been directed to shorten application processing timelines.

Kerosene Allocations:

In response to increasing fuel demand, the government has allocated an additional 48,000 KL of kerosene to States/UTs for distribution. This will help ease pressure on LPG consumption in areas that are experiencing higher demand.

READ: Finance Ministry Revamps Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme to Boost MSME Manufacturers and Exporters

Crackdown on LPG Hoarding and Black Marketing

The government has intensified enforcement actions to prevent hoarding and black marketing of LPG. Over 3,500 raids have been conducted across various States and Union Territories, with more than 1,400 cylinders seized in key states such as Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have also carried out surprise inspections at over 2,000 retail outlets and LPG distributorships to ensure smooth supply and deter any malpractices.

Maritime Sector Continues to Operate Smoothly

India’s maritime sector remains unaffected by the developments in West Asia, with no congestion reported at any of the country’s ports. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has confirmed that Indian seafarers and vessels are safe, with all 22 Indian-flagged vessels and their 611 crew members operating in the region continuing their tasks without incident.

Safety of Indian Seafarers:

The government is closely monitoring the safety of Indian nationals working on vessels in the region. A total of 534 Indian seafarers have been repatriated safely, including 21 in the past 24 hours. In a separate incident, one Indian seafarer tragically passed away on the Panama-flagged vessel ASP Avana, and the Ministry of Shipping is providing full support to his family.

Government Prioritizes Welfare of Indian Nationals Abroad

The safety of Indian citizens in the Gulf and West Asia is a top priority. The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Indian Missions and Posts across the region are working round-the-clock to assist nationals. Over 3.3 lakh Indian passengers have safely returned home since February 28, and flights continue to operate from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Indian Nationals in Iraq:

The government has successfully facilitated the safe return of 15 crew members of the vessel MT Safesea Vishnu from Iraq. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate a missing Indian national and repatriate the bodies of six others who lost their lives in separate incidents.

Diplomatic Engagements for Regional Stability:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged with regional leaders, including President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran and King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, to discuss the situation in West Asia and underscore the importance of peace, stability, and secure maritime trade routes. Both leaders expressed support for the safety of Indian nationals in the region.

READ: Supreme Court Reaffirms Strict Procedural Compliance U.P. Gangster Law Cases

Public Advisory and Government Initiatives

To curb unnecessary panic, the government has issued a public advisory urging citizens to avoid hoarding and panic bookings for LPG cylinders. Consumers are encouraged to rely on official sources for information and use digital platforms for booking deliveries. Additionally, the Ministry of Coal has issued directives to increase coal allocations to States for distribution to consumers, further diversifying fuel options.

The government continues to prioritize the use of PNG and electric cooktops as alternative fuel sources, aiming to reduce dependency on LPG during this critical period.

The government’s proactive approach across various sectors—energy, maritime safety, and the welfare of Indian nationals—ensures that India remains resilient in the face of ongoing developments in West Asia. With stringent measures in place to safeguard fuel supplies, curb hoarding, and prioritize public welfare, India continues to navigate the challenges posed by the geopolitical situation while ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

READ: Petroleum Ministry Drafts Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules of 2025