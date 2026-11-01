India’s New Air Force Chief Ashutosh Dixit: A Career Defined by Aviation and Modernisation

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New IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Asutosh Dixit: The Indian Air Force has a new chief. Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff on 31 October 2026, taking over from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who retired after completing 42 years of distinguished service to the nation.

The appointment marks an important transition in the leadership of one of India’s three armed forces at a time when air power, technological modernisation and joint military operations are becoming increasingly important to national security.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Air Chief Marshal Dixit brings extensive experience in fighter aviation, flight testing, operational command, capability development and defence procurement. His professional journey has also taken him through several important leadership positions, including Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

His elevation to the top post of the Indian Air Force is particularly significant because of his association with the modernisation of India’s combat aviation capabilities and the development of indigenous fighter aircraft.

From the National Defence Academy to the cockpit

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), one of India’s premier institutions for training future military officers.

He was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on 6 December 1986. His entry into fighter aviation marked the beginning of a military career that would eventually span operations, training, technological development and senior command responsibilities.

An accomplished fighter pilot, Qualified Flying Instructor and Experimental Test Pilot, he has accumulated more than 3,500 hours of flying experience.

His experience covers a wide range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, several variants of MiG fighters, the Jaguar and different transport aircraft.

This diverse flying experience is important in understanding his professional background. Fighter pilots are trained to operate in demanding environments that require precision, situational awareness and rapid decision-making. Experimental test pilots, meanwhile, work at the intersection of aviation operations and technology, evaluating aircraft performance and testing new systems.

His experience in both fields has given him exposure to the operational as well as technological dimensions of air power.

A key role in the modernisation of the Indian Air Force

One of the defining aspects of Air Chief Marshal Dixit’s career has been his contribution to the modernisation of the Indian Air Force.

Over the years, the IAF has undertaken several programmes to upgrade existing combat aircraft and improve their operational capabilities. These initiatives have been important in extending the service life of aircraft while incorporating newer technologies, avionics and weapons systems.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Air Chief Marshal Dixit played an instrumental role in finalising the Jaguar and MiG-27 upgrade projects.

These programmes were part of the broader effort to improve the capabilities of the IAF’s existing fighter fleet.

He was also associated with the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and Final Operational Clearance (FOC) activities of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1 Tejas.

The Tejas programme is particularly important for India’s long-term defence ambitions. Developed indigenously, the aircraft represents an important step towards reducing dependence on foreign combat aircraft and strengthening the country’s domestic aerospace industry.

The IOC and FOC stages are significant milestones in an aircraft’s development. They involve demonstrating that the platform meets specified operational and technical requirements before being cleared for progressively broader operational use.

His involvement in these programmes reflects his experience in connecting the requirements of frontline air operations with the technological and developmental processes needed to build and improve combat aircraft.

Experience across operational command assignments

Before reaching the highest position in the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Dixit held several operational appointments that provided him with experience in different aspects of air force management.

His command assignments included leading a Mirage-2000 squadron, a Forward Base Support Unit in the Western Sector and Air Force Station Bidar.

The command of a fighter squadron involves responsibility for aircraft, personnel, training and operational preparedness. It requires an understanding of combat aviation as well as the ability to maintain a high level of readiness.

His tenure at Air Force Station Bidar was also significant. The station is an important fighter training establishment of the IAF, supporting the preparation of pilots for operational flying.

These assignments provided exposure to the practical requirements of maintaining fighter operations, managing air bases and developing the next generation of military aviators.

He subsequently served as Air Defence Commander at Southern Air Command and as Senior Air Staff Officer at South Western Air Command.

These positions involved broader responsibilities related to operational planning, air defence coordination and the management of air force resources.

From Deputy Chief to Central Air Command

Air Chief Marshal Dixit’s career subsequently moved into senior leadership and capability development.

As Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, he was involved in steering important capability development and procurement initiatives.

This role is particularly important because modern air force capabilities depend on long-term planning, technology acquisition, infrastructure development and the integration of new platforms into existing operational structures.

The Deputy Chief’s responsibilities therefore extend beyond the immediate requirements of flying operations to the wider question of how the service prepares for future security challenges.

He later took command of Central Air Command as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

An operational command appointment at this level involves overseeing air force formations, personnel, infrastructure and operational preparedness across the command’s assigned area of responsibility.

The experience gained through these positions provided him with a combination of operational and institutional leadership that would become important in his subsequent appointments.

Joint military operations and Operation Sindoor

One of the notable stages in his career was his appointment as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The position is important in India’s evolving approach towards jointness among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Modern military operations increasingly require different services to function together rather than operate as separate organisations. Joint planning, intelligence coordination, logistics and the integration of operational capabilities are essential to achieving common objectives.

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff plays an important role in supporting this coordination and strengthening the institutional framework for joint military planning.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit held this appointment during Operation Sindoor.

His experience in this position adds another dimension to his professional background, extending beyond air force-specific responsibilities to the broader requirements of integrated defence management.

Before becoming Chief of the Air Staff, he served as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, placing him in one of the most senior leadership positions within the service.

Academic and professional qualifications of ACM Ashutosh Dixit

Alongside his operational and command experience, Air Chief Marshal Dixit has pursued advanced professional military education. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

These institutions provide advanced military education and exposure to strategic planning, defence management, international security and joint operations.

Such qualifications are particularly relevant for senior military leaders, whose responsibilities increasingly involve national security strategy, inter-service coordination and engagement with international defence partners.

His professional journey also reflects the importance of continuous learning in a military environment where technology, operational requirements and the nature of warfare are constantly evolving.

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has received several military decorations in recognition of his service to the nation.

These include the Vayu Sena Medal (VM), Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM).

The decorations recognise distinguished service and professional contributions during different stages of his military career.

His full designation as Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit PVSM AVSM VM VSM reflects these honours.

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What lies ahead for the new Air Chief?

Taking charge as Chief of the Air Staff brings with it responsibilities that extend far beyond operational command.

The Indian Air Force is undergoing a period of significant technological and organisational transformation. Modernisation of the fighter fleet, development of indigenous aerospace capabilities, improved surveillance, network-centric operations and the integration of advanced technologies remain important areas of focus.

The expansion of indigenous platforms such as the Tejas, the development of future combat aircraft and the induction of advanced aircraft and weapons systems are all part of India’s broader effort to strengthen its air power.

Another important challenge is ensuring that the IAF maintains adequate operational preparedness while managing the transition from older platforms to newer technologies.

The growing importance of drones, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, space-based surveillance and integrated air defence systems is also changing the character of modern aerial warfare.

At the institutional level, strengthening jointness among the three services and improving coordination across India’s defence establishment will remain significant priorities.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit’s experience in fighter aviation, aircraft development, procurement, operational command and integrated defence structures gives him exposure to several of these interconnected challenges.

His appointment also represents continuity in the Indian Air Force’s institutional leadership, with experience from different operational and administrative levels coming together at the highest command position.

As the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, his tenure will be an important period in shaping the future direction of India’s air power.

From flying frontline fighters to overseeing major modernisation programmes and holding senior joint-service appointments, his career reflects the changing demands of military leadership.

The challenge now is to translate that experience into a stronger, technologically advanced and operationally prepared Indian Air Force capable of meeting the country’s evolving security requirements.

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