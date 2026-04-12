Indian Troops Depart for India-Uzbekistan Military Exercise Dustlik

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India-Uzbekistan Military Exercise Dustlik 2026: The 7th edition of the India–Uzbekistan joint military exercise, “Dustlik,” is underway as an Indian Army contingent departed on April 12 for the Central Asian nation, marking another step in the steadily expanding defense partnership between the two countries.

The exercise, scheduled from April 12 to 25, 2026, will take place at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area. Conducted annually on a rotational basis between the two nations, the previous edition was held in April 2025 at Aundh, Pune, under India’s Foreign Training Node.

Balanced Participation from Both Sides

This year’s drills bring together roughly equal contingents from both countries, each contributing about 60 personnel. The Indian side includes 45 soldiers from the Indian Army—primarily drawn from a battalion of the Mahar Regiment—along with 15 members of the Indian Air Force.

Their counterparts from the Uzbekistan Armed Forces include personnel from both the army and air force, reflecting the joint and integrated nature of the training.

Exercise Dustlik: Focus on Joint Operations in Challenging Terrain

Exercise Dustlik is designed to strengthen military-to-military ties while enhancing the ability of both sides to conduct coordinated operations in semi-mountainous environments. The training emphasizes physical endurance, joint planning, and tactical coordination under realistic combat conditions.

Troops will engage in a wide range of operational drills, including land navigation, simulated strike missions on hostile targets, and the capture of enemy-held positions. Special emphasis is being placed on developing shared operational procedures and improving interoperability between command-and-control systems.

A senior defense official noted that one of the core objectives is to establish a “unified operational algorithm” that allows both forces to seamlessly plan and execute joint missions—a critical capability in modern coalition warfare.

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India-Uzbekistan Military Exercise Dustlik: Knowledge Exchange and Tactical Validation

Beyond field drills, the exercise serves as a platform for mutual learning. Indian troops will gain exposure to the operational practices of Uzbek forces, while also sharing their own combat experiences and doctrinal approaches.

The training will culminate in a high-intensity, 48-hour validation exercise. This final phase is designed to test the effectiveness of joint tactical drills, particularly in the context of special operations aimed at neutralizing unlawful armed groups.

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India-Uzbekistan Defence Relations: Strengthening Strategic Ties

Defense analysts view Exercise Dustlik as more than just a routine military drill. It represents a broader strategic alignment between India and Uzbekistan, both of which share interests in regional stability and counterterrorism.

Over the years, the exercise has played a key role in fostering professional relationships and building trust between soldiers. Officials say the camaraderie developed during such engagements translates into stronger institutional ties and smoother coordination in real-world scenarios.

As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, initiatives like Dustlik underscore the importance of defense diplomacy in reinforcing bilateral relations. With each edition, the exercise not only sharpens military readiness but also deepens the bond between the two nations—both on and off the battlefield.

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