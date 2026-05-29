Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar Assumes Guard as India’s New Naval Vice Chief

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Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar: NEW DELHI — In a transition of military leadership that arrives amid a rapidly evolving maritime security landscape, Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar officially assumed charge as the 48th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) on May 29, 2026.

The day began not with the fanfare of bureaucracy, but with a quiet tribute to history. Upon taking over the mantle, the Flag Officer proceeded to the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Against the backdrop of the stone obelisk, he laid a floral wreath, paying solemn homage to the fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation—a symbolic first act for a commander now tasked with steering the strategic future of the Indian Navy.

A Career Forged at Sea

Vice Admiral Kochhar’s ascension to Indian Navy’s second-highest office is the culmination of a distinguished career spanning over 37 years. An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988. Early on, he chose a highly technical and tactical path, specializing in Gunnery and Missile Systems.

Over nearly four decades, Kochhar established a reputation as a consummate operational commander. He has commanded a formidable lineup of Indian Naval Ships, including the missile boats INS Nashak and INS Vibhuti, and the corvette INS Kirpan. Proving his capability with cutting-edge naval technology, he served as the Commissioning Commanding Officer of the stealth frigate INS Trikand, overseeing its entry into active service.

However, it was his command of India’s flagship aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, that solidified his standing as a top-tier operational leader. During his tenure, Kochhar successfully managed the complex integration and operationalization of the carrier’s air wing, a critical milestone that sharpened India’s blue-water power projection capabilities.

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Balancing Strategy and Jointness

Beyond the bridge of warships, Kochhar’s career has been defined by intellectual rigor and high-level staff experience. A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, the Naval War College in Goa, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom, he has consistently been placed in roles requiring long-term policy vision.

At Naval Headquarters, he navigated the complex gears of defense procurement and strategy, serving as:

Joint Director at Naval Plans

Director of Staff Requirements

Principal Director DSCT

Following his promotion to Flag Rank in 2018, Kochhar pivoted to the modernization of the fleet. As Assistant Controller of Carrier Projects and Assistant Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, he oversaw the nation’s ambitious domestic shipbuilding pipeline. He returned to the sea in 2021 to command the Western Fleet—the sword arm of the Indian Navy.

Recognizing his leadership potential, the military leadership later appointed him Commandant of his alma mater, the NDA. There, he was credited with modernizing training standards and upgrading infrastructure to prepare the next generation of tri-service officers for modern warfare.

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Testing Ground in the Western and Eastern Theatres

Perhaps the most defining chapters of Kochhar’s recent career occurred under intense operational pressure. On May 25, 2024, he assumed the role of Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command. The appointment coincided with a highly volatile security situation in the Western Maritime Theatre.

Faced with a mix of conventional posturing from regional adversaries and non-traditional threats—including piracy and drone strikes on commercial shipping—Kochhar spearheaded the Command’s high-tempo response. Most notably, he directed naval operations during Operation Sindoor, securing vital sea lines of communication along the Western Seaboard.

For this exceptional leadership under pressure, he was decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2022, followed by the nation’s highest peacetime distinguished service award, the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), in 2026.

Prior to stepping into his current role as Vice Chief, Kochhar served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN). Positioned at India’s strategic outpost overlooking the Malacca Strait, his tenure focused heavily on enhancing “jointness”—the integration of Army, Navy, and Air Force capabilities into a unified warfighting machine.

The Anchor at Home

Behind the uniform and the rows of medals is a family deeply rooted in public service and expression. Vice Admiral Kochhar is married to Reyman Kochhar, an artist whose career spans the creative fields of advertising and education.

The couple has two children who have carved out distinct paths of their own. Their daughter, Sabah, works in the media landscape as a freelance journalist, while their son, Karan, operates in the financial sector, employed at a prominent consultancy firm.

As Vice Admiral Kochhar steps into South Block to assume his new office, he inherits a Navy in transition—balancing intense regional rivalries, expanding its footprint in the Indo-Pacific, and continuing its aggressive push toward complete indigenization. For the 48th Vice Chief, the watch has officially begun.

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