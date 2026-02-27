Indian Navy Commissions ASW Ship INS Anjadip

The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, marking another milestone in the Navy’s ongoing modernization and indigenization drive. The event underscored India’s growing maritime ambitions and its commitment to safeguarding strategic sea lanes and coastal infrastructure.

Senior Naval Leadership in Attendance

The ceremony was hosted by Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, and attended by an array of senior naval officers and distinguished guests. Among those present were former Commanding Officers of the erstwhile Anjadip, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding, Kattupalli, along with civilian dignitaries associated with the shipbuilding and defence sectors.

In his address, Admiral Tripathi highlighted the strategic importance of INS Anjadip’s induction, noting that the vessel significantly enhances the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities in the littoral domain. He commended the shipbuilders for their commitment and technical excellence, and praised the ship’s crew for their dedication in ensuring timely commissioning.

READ: CJI Surya Kant Upset Over Registry Lapse After Dismissed Plea Resurfaces Before Another Bench

INS Anjadip: Named After Historic Island Off Karwar

INS Anjadip derives its name from the historic Anjadip Island located off the coast of Karwar, reflecting the Navy’s tradition of honoring India’s maritime heritage through its vessels. As the latest addition to the ASW-SWC class, the ship is purpose-built to operate in shallow waters, where submarine threats can pose complex detection and engagement challenges.

Designed as a specialized “Dolphin Hunter,” the 77-metre-long warship displaces approximately 1,400 tons and is configured for rapid response and sustained coastal operations. The vessel is equipped with a modern Anti-Submarine Warfare suite and an advanced integrated Combat Management System capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising sub-surface threats with precision.

Over 80% Indigenous Content

A key highlight of INS Anjadip is its indigenous content, which exceeds 80 percent. The vessel integrates several homegrown systems, including advanced defence electronics, reinforcing India’s push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the broader indigenization framework.

Officials noted that the ship’s high indigenous content not only reduces dependence on foreign suppliers but also strengthens domestic defence production ecosystems, generating technological expertise and employment within the country.

The collaborative efforts of GRSE and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding in constructing the vessel reflect the expanding synergy between public and private sector shipyards in India’s naval expansion programme.

READ: Ace Aviation Signs SPAs for 3 Jet Airways Boeing 777s

Part of Indian Navy’s Expanding ASW Fleet

The commissioning of INS Anjadip follows the induction of its sister ships, including INS Arnala and INS Androth, and marks steady progress in the Navy’s planned force level growth. The ASW-SWC class is specifically designed to counter submarine threats in shallow coastal waters, a domain of increasing strategic importance amid evolving maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

By enhancing the Indian Navy’s capability to conduct effective anti-submarine operations close to the shoreline, these vessels play a crucial role in protecting India’s maritime trade routes, offshore assets, and coastal installations.

Operational Deployment in Southern Maritime Zone

Following commissioning, INS Anjadip has been placed under the operational and administrative control of the Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area. From its new base, the ship will contribute to maritime surveillance, coastal defence, and anti-submarine operations along India’s southeastern seaboard.

With the induction of INS Anjadip, the Indian Navy continues to sharpen its underwater warfare capabilities while advancing its long-term objective of building a modern, self-reliant, and combat-ready force prepared to meet emerging challenges across the maritime domain.

Like this: Like Loading...