India Signs Thirty-Month Lease Agreement With General Atomics for MQ-9B Sea Guardian

Indian Navy MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone: The Ministry of Defence has finalised a contract with American firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems. The agreement, valued at approximately $204.53 million (Rs 1,943 crore), is intended to bolster the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Navy over a 30-month operational period.

The formal signing ceremony took place at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi on August 17, 2026. The event was supervised by A. Anbarasu, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) within the Department of Defence, alongside representatives from the manufacturing company.

Technical Specifications and Strategic Role

The MQ-9B Sea Guardian manufactured by GA-ASI is a remotely piloted aircraft system designed for long-duration operations at high altitudes. Equipped with advanced monitoring payloads, state-of-the-art sensors, and multi-mode radar systems, the aircraft can remain airborne for extended periods. This persistence allows military planners to maintain continuous oversight of broad maritime sectors without requiring frequent rotations.

For the Indian Navy, the deployment of these systems addresses specific operational needs regarding wide-area coverage. The aircraft are expected to feed real-time data back to command centres, enabling forces to track surface movements and identify potential security developments across designated sectors.

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The primary objective behind acquiring these systems on a lease basis is to scale up Maritime Domain Awareness. The Indian Ocean Region encompasses vast shipping lanes and strategic choke points, making continuous monitoring a logistical challenge for conventional manned platforms alone.

By integrating High-Altitude Long-Endurance assets into its operational framework, the naval force aims to secure persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance coverage. This capability is expected to improve reaction times and enhance overall maritime governance, allowing authorities to monitor activity across extensive maritime boundaries efficiently during the 30-month lease window.

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