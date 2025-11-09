Indian Navy to Celebrate Navy Day 2025 with Grand Operational Demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Review Performance of 16 DPSUs in Annual Review

Indian Navy Day 2025: In a first for the Indian Navy, the 2025 Navy Day celebrations will feature a grand operational demonstration on December 4 at Shangumugham Beach, Thiruvananthapuram. The event will showcase the Navy’s combat capabilities, technological advancements, and operational readiness in a multi-domain context.

This year’s celebration marks a departure from previous Navy Day events held at major naval stations, and is part of the Navy’s effort to bring its operations closer to the public. The demonstration will highlight coordinated maneuvers by the Navy’s surface, sub-surface, and aerial assets, offering a glimpse into its strategic deterrent and combat capabilities.

The event will also emphasize the Navy’s commitment to India’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” with a focus on indigenous naval platforms and systems. Additionally, it will pay tribute to the Indian Navy’s role in securing India’s maritime interests, particularly during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, where its missile boats launched a successful attack on Karachi harbor.

The operational demonstration is expected to be a spectacular display of India’s growing maritime strength and self-reliance, reflecting the nation’s expanding influence in the Indian Ocean Region.

