Indian Coast Guard to Host 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in Chennai

India to Host 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in Chennai in 2027: September 14, 2025, India is set to take center stage in global maritime diplomacy, with the announcement that it will host the 5th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in Chennai in 2027. The summit, which coincides with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), will provide a high-level platform for maritime authorities worldwide to address emerging challenges, reinforce international cooperation, and explore innovative solutions to the complex issues facing the world’s oceans.

The decision to hold the summit in India was unanimously agreed upon at the 4th CGGS, which took place in Rome, Italy from September 11-12, 2025. With the participation of delegates from 115 countries and international organizations, the summit underscored the growing importance of multilateral cooperation in the maritime domain. The event will be a defining moment in strengthening the role of Coast Guards globally in ensuring maritime security, environmental protection, and economic stability in the vast and interconnected maritime spaces.

A Vision for Global Maritime Unity

In his address at the 4th CGGS, Director General (DG) of the Indian Coast Guard, Paramesh Sivamani, highlighted India’s unwavering commitment to fostering a unified global maritime community. He emphasized the increasing interdependence of maritime nations and stressed that no single nation could effectively tackle the full spectrum of challenges that the oceans present.

“No nation can address these challenges alone,” DG Sivamani stated. “The Chennai Summit will be a platform for nations to come together, share knowledge, and work collaboratively to ensure the safety and security of our shared maritime domain.”

The Chennai Summit is poised to be a unique event, marked by a three-day agenda that will include a series of high-level discussions, training exercises, and symbolic events, such as an International Coast Guard Fleet Review and a World Coast Guard Seminar. These events will offer the global maritime community an opportunity to demonstrate operational interoperability, strengthen mutual trust, and enhance cooperation on issues ranging from maritime domain awareness to transnational crimes.

A Symbol of India’s Maritime Leadership

The Indian Coast Guard, which has been a key player in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s vast coastline, has steadily expanded its role on the international stage. The Chennai Summit in 2027 is expected to highlight India’s leadership in maritime affairs and further solidify its position as a hub for maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and beyond.

This summit will also be a significant moment for India as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Indian Coast Guard, which was founded in 1977. Over the decades, the ICG has grown into a highly capable force that contributes to maritime safety, search and rescue operations, environmental protection, and countering illegal activities at sea.

The ICG’s involvement in various international initiatives, such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and SAARC, reflects India’s broader goal of promoting maritime stability in a region that is central to global trade and security.

What to Expect at the Chennai Summit

The Chennai Coast Guard Global Summit will feature several key events designed to foster dialogue and collaboration between maritime forces across the world.

1. International Coast Guard Fleet Review: This event will bring together ships and personnel from various countries, offering a chance for Coast Guards to display their operational readiness and capabilities. The Fleet Review will also symbolize the collective commitment of nations to ensuring safe and secure seas.

2. World Coast Guard Seminar: The seminar will serve as a platform for experts, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss current and future maritime challenges. Topics are expected to cover a broad spectrum of issues, including maritime security, climate change, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, marine pollution, and counter-piracy operations.

3. Enhanced Cooperation on Maritime Challenges: The 2027 summit will emphasize enhancing the interoperability of Coast Guards globally. The establishment of shared standards, the exchange of intelligence, and joint training programs will be key areas of focus. Discussions will also address improving maritime domain awareness, search and rescue (SAR) operations, and responding to environmental crises such as oil spills.

Strengthening India-Italy Maritime Ties

On the sidelines of the 4th CGGS in Rome, DG Paramesh Sivamani also held a series of bilateral meetings, including discussions with the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard. The talks were framed under the Defence Cooperation Clause of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (2025–2029) and marked a significant step in enhancing India-Italy maritime relations.

The discussions between India and Italy focused on critical areas of cooperation, such as:

Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR):

Both countries recognized the need for strengthened collaboration in M-SAR operations, especially in response to disasters and humanitarian crises at sea.

Marine Pollution Response: The nations agreed on the importance of cooperative measures to combat marine pollution, with a focus on joint initiatives for environmental protection and pollution control.

Countering Transnational Maritime Crimes: Efforts to address illegal activities such as piracy, human trafficking, and arms smuggling were high on the agenda. The two Coast Guards agreed to share best practices, intelligence, and capabilities to combat these crimes effectively.

Maritime Domain Awareness: The nations committed to improving the exchange of information on maritime threats, enhancing the ability of Coast Guards to respond proactively to security risks.

Training and Capacity Building: Italy and India pledged to work together on capacity building, providing training programs for personnel to address emerging challenges and ensure a high level of preparedness.

A Legacy of Cooperation and Diplomacy

India’s hosting of the 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in 2027 will not only be a milestone for the Indian Coast Guard but also an opportunity to showcase the growing significance of maritime diplomacy in the global arena. With its strategic location in the Indian Ocean, a region that plays a crucial role in global trade and geopolitical dynamics, India is poised to drive forward critical discussions on maritime security.

The summit’s timing, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the ICG, highlights the progress the organization has made in securing India’s maritime interests while contributing to the collective security of the international community.

As the world faces an increasingly complex array of maritime challenges—from environmental degradation to transnational crime—events like the CGGS provide a crucial forum for nations to come together, build trust, and address the global issues that affect the seas.

India’s role as the host of the 5th CGGS further strengthens its standing as a global maritime leader, committed to a peaceful, secure, and sustainable maritime environment for all. The Chennai summit will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy, reaffirming India’s dedication to cooperation, dialogue, and partnerships on the global stage.

In conclusion, the 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in Chennai promises to be a significant milestone in the evolution of global maritime cooperation, providing an opportunity for nations to come together in solidarity, exchange expertise, and chart a path forward for the challenges that lie ahead in the world’s oceans.

