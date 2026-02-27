Indian Air Force Conducts ‘Vayushakti-26’ at Pokhran, Showcases Full-Spectrum Combat Power

Indian Air Force Vavy Shakti Exercise: Pokhran/Jaisalmer, February 27, 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday successfully conducted Exercise ‘Vayushakti-26’ at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, delivering a sweeping demonstration of combat readiness, joint operational synergy, and technological prowess across the full spectrum of air operations.

The high-intensity firepower display was witnessed by the Droupadi Murmu, who attended as the Chief Guest. She was accompanied by a distinguished gathering that included Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Rajnath Singh, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, senior military commanders, defence attaches from friendly foreign nations, veterans, civil officials, and school children.

President Undertakes Sortie in Indigenous LCH Prachand

In a notable highlight of the day, President Murmu undertook a sortie in the indigenously developed HAL Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, underlining India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing the national vision of self-reliance under “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The gesture symbolised confidence in homegrown military platforms and the expanding role of indigenous aerospace technology in India’s defence preparedness.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed wargames.

First-Ever Operational Storyline Simulates Live Combat Theatre

For the first time, Exercise Vayushakti was executed along a defined operational storyline, transforming the event into a simulated live combat theatre. The exercise seamlessly integrated offensive air strikes, air defence missions, special forces operations, and humanitarian assistance tasks — highlighting the IAF’s multi-domain operational capability and its role as the nation’s first responder in crises.

The demonstration began with the National Song and National Anthem, accompanied by a ceremonial flypast of Chetak helicopters carrying the National Flag, the Air Force Ensign, and the Operation Sindoor Flag. A precisely timed sonic boom by a Dassault Rafale fighter jet set the tone for the high-tempo combat display that followed.

Massive Aerial Participation Across Day and Night Phases

More than 130 aircraft participated in the day-and-night exercise. The diverse fleet included frontline fighter jets such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Dassault Mirage 2000, Mikoyan MiG-29 and SEPECAT Jaguar, alongside transport aircraft including the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, Airbus C-295 and Boeing C-17 Globemaster III.

Rotary-wing platforms such as the HAL Dhruv and Mi-17 helicopters also played key roles.

Fighter aircraft executed precision strikes on simulated enemy targets using advanced air-to-ground munitions, including precision-guided bombs and long-range strike weapons, demonstrating the IAF’s capability to deliver decisive and accurate firepower.

Integrated Air Defence and Jointmanship on Display

Air defence capabilities were showcased through coordinated engagements involving airborne assets and ground-based missile systems such as the Akash missile system and SPYDER. These were supported by Army air defence systems, including L-70 guns and BAE Systems M-777 artillery platforms, reflecting seamless jointmanship between air and ground forces.

Special operations formed a dramatic segment of the exercise. As dusk set in, Garud Special Forces and Para SF elements were inserted by Mi-17 helicopters to conduct simulated urban intervention and hostage rescue missions. Assault landings and casualty evacuation operations were subsequently executed by C-130J and Airbus C-295 aircraft from an Advanced Landing Ground, reaffirming the IAF’s rapid response capability in both combat and humanitarian contingencies.

Precision Night Strikes and Grand Finale

The night phase of Vayushakti-26 underscored the IAF’s ability to dominate the battlespace round-the-clock. Integrated air defence drills and air-landed operations were followed by precision night strikes by multiple fighter platforms, highlighting technological sophistication and operational depth.

The exercise concluded with a symbolic ceasefire flypast by a C-17 aircraft, followed by an elaborate drone display celebrating the IAF’s legacy and achievements.

Reaffirming Strategic Deterrence

Guided by its core values of “Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek” (Accurate, Impenetrable, and Precise), Exercise Vayushakti-26 validated the Indian Air Force’s operational doctrine, technological edge, and high levels of joint integration.

The large-scale demonstration at Pokhran reaffirmed the IAF’s role as a critical pillar of India’s comprehensive national power and strategic deterrence, capable of responding swiftly and decisively across the entire spectrum of conflict.

