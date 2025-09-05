India-Singapore Defence Working Group Meets in Singapore to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

India-Singaopre Defence Working Group Meeting: Singapore, 05 September 2025 – The 16th India-Singapore Defence Working Group meeting was held on September 4, 2025, in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. Co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) from India’s Ministry of Defence, and Colonel Daxson Yap, Director of the Policy Office in Singapore’s Ministry of Defence, the meeting underscored the continued expansion of bilateral defence cooperation and regional security collaboration.

The discussions focused on reviewing the progress made since the last Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, with both sides examining key defence initiatives, including training, maritime security, technology exchanges, and multinational cooperation. The meeting provided an invaluable platform for both countries to exchange perspectives on emerging security challenges and opportunities for further collaboration.

“We are pleased with the progress in our defence relationship and continue to build on the mutual trust and shared strategic interests,” said Amitabh Prasad during the meeting. He further emphasized that the ongoing collaboration aligns with India’s Act East Policy, through which Singapore plays a crucial role in strengthening ties with ASEAN nations and advancing regional security goals.

The session’s discussions were guided by the Joint Statement on the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore. This roadmap was a direct result of the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi earlier this year. The statement outlines strategic priorities and reaffirms the commitment of both nations to bolster defence and security ties.

Key Areas of Cooperation and Focus

The two nations expressed satisfaction with the ongoing defence collaborations and identified specific areas for further enhancement. Notable topics of discussion included:

Training and Capability Building: The meeting explored ways to deepen defence training exchanges and capability building between the two armed forces.

Industry & Technology: Both sides discussed potential collaboration in defence technology, including advancements in cyber security, aerospace, and maritime technologies.

Maritime Security: Given the shared strategic interest in securing vital maritime routes in the Indo-Pacific, both countries emphasized the need for enhanced coordination on maritime security.

Multinational Cooperation: The co-chairs also explored expanding joint efforts with regional and global partners to address transnational security issues, such as counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the growing importance of global commons, including the need for a collaborative approach to preserve peace and security in outer space and cyberspace.

A Historic Moment for Bilateral Relations

The 16th Defence Working Group meeting holds special significance as 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. Both sides agreed to further elevate defence ties in the years to come, capitalizing on the mutual benefits of strategic cooperation.

“We are entering a new phase in our relationship, with the continued expansion of defence cooperation at its core,” said Colonel Daxson Yap. “As we celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, it is clear that our strategic interests are more aligned than ever.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, Amitabh Prasad also met with BG Fredrick Choo, Deputy Secretary of Policy at Singapore’s Ministry of Defence, to discuss future collaboration in defence policy. In addition, he visited the Information Fusion Centre and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Cyber Security and Information Centre of Excellence located at Changi Naval Base. These visits highlighted the commitment of both countries to deepening cooperation in emerging areas of defence, including cyber security and information sharing.

As both countries continue to navigate an evolving regional security environment, the India-Singapore Defence Working Group serves as a critical platform for advancing their strategic partnership. The meeting’s outcome reflects a shared vision of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific, with Singapore’s role as a key partner in India’s broader Act East Policy becoming ever more evident.

With an eye on future collaboration, the meeting concluded on a positive note, reinforcing the importance of deepening ties across multiple sectors to address emerging challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.

