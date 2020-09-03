India-Russia ink AK-203 rifle deal during Rajnath Singh’s Russia visit

Indian Army blames Chinese PLA for firing incident at Line of Actual Control

India’s AK-203 Rifle: India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during Indian defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Moscow, according to Russian media reports.

The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanced version of the AK-47 rifle, which will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56×45 mm assault rifle.

The Indian Army has a requirement for around 7,70,000 AK-47 203 rifles, of which 100,000 will be imported and the rest will be manufactured in India, Russia’s state-run Sputnik news agency said.

The rifles will be manufactured in India as part of the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport—the Russian state agency for military exports, it said.

The OFB would own a majority stake of 50.5 per cent in IRRPL while the Kalashnikov Group would have a 42 per cent share. Russia’s state-owned export agency, Rosoboronexport, would own the remaining 7.5 per cent, the report said.

The 7.62×39 mm Russian weapon will be produced at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

The cost of a rifle is expected to be around US$1,100, including the cost of technology transfer and setting up the manufacturing unit, according to the report.

Indian Army’s basic rifle INSAS, which is in use since 1996, has been reported suffering from certain operational issues.

