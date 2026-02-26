India–Israel MoU Sets Stage for Expanded Missile Defence, UAV and Cyber Collaboration

India-Israel Defence Cooperation: In a significant elevation of bilateral ties, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday announced the upgradation of India–Israel relations to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity,” underscoring defence and security cooperation as a central pillar of the relationship.

The announcement came at the conclusion of Prime Minister Modi’s two-day state visit to Israel from February 25–26, 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Netanyahu. The visit builds on the momentum created by Mr. Modi’s landmark 2017 trip to Israel and Mr. Netanyahu’s reciprocal visit to India in 2018 — milestones that transformed the trajectory of bilateral engagement.

A roadmap for deeper defence cooperation

Welcoming the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed on November 4, 2025, the two leaders acknowledged the “significant growth made in defence cooperation… both in scope and scale.” The MoU provides a structured framework for future collaboration, outlining a vision and roadmap to further institutionalise military ties.

While the joint statement did not detail specific platforms under negotiation, it made clear that defence collaboration will be closely integrated with cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. The leaders emphasised synergies in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum computing, space, and advanced defence platforms — areas increasingly central to modern warfare and national security.

India’s push toward “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) and its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 were explicitly linked to enhanced defence industrial cooperation with Israel, known globally for its innovation-driven military technology ecosystem.

READ: Air India and Singapore Airlines Sign Framework Agreement to Deepen Commercial Cooperation

Critical and emerging technologies: Security at the core

A key highlight of the visit was the launch of a new initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET), to be led by the National Security Advisors of both countries. The CET framework is expected to foster focused collaboration in niche and frontier domains, with a strong security dimension.

Artificial intelligence featured prominently in discussions. The leaders welcomed the signing of a dedicated MoU on AI cooperation, underscoring its dual-use applications in both civilian and defence sectors. AI-driven battlefield management systems, predictive maintenance, autonomous platforms and intelligence analysis are likely areas of convergence.

Cybersecurity also emerged as a major pillar of defence cooperation. The two Prime Ministers welcomed the successful convening of the inaugural India–Israel Cyber Policy Dialogue in March 2025 and announced a Letter of Intent to establish an India–Israel Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity in India. The proposed centre will focus on human capacity building, AI-driven cyber defence, applied research and joint tabletop exercises — reinforcing cyber resilience across government and critical infrastructure sectors.

READ: Carlyle Group Will Acquire Majority Stake in Nido Home Finance for Rs 21,000 crores

Counter-terrorism and strategic convergence

The joint statement strongly condemned terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations,” including cross-border terrorism. Both leaders reiterated their resolve to combat the threat through decisive international action.

They condemned the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel, as well as the April 22, 2025 attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam and the November 10, 2025 terror incident near Red Fort in New Delhi. This shared security outlook continues to underpin operational cooperation in intelligence-sharing, counter-terror training and homeland security technologies.

Regional security developments were also discussed, including efforts to secure freedom of navigation and trade. The leaders welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” and reiterated their commitment to dialogue-driven peace and stability in West Asia.

Space, cyber and innovation in defence ecosystems

Beyond traditional defence platforms, both sides reviewed expanding cooperation between the Israel Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), recognising the potential for deeper engagement between space start-ups and industries. Space-based surveillance, satellite communications and dual-use technologies increasingly intersect with defence requirements.

The signing of a Declaration of Intent to establish a “Horizon Scanning/Strategic Foresight Mechanism” further reflects the forward-looking nature of the partnership. By leveraging data analytics, AI and expert inputs, the mechanism aims to anticipate technological and geopolitical trends relevant to defence planning.

READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, Calls It a New Chapter in India’s Governance Journey

A proven defence partnership

India and Israel have, over the past two decades, developed one of the most robust defence relationships in the region. Israel is among India’s top defence suppliers, and cooperation has expanded from buyer-seller transactions to joint development and production.

One of the most visible areas of collaboration has been in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). India has inducted Israeli-origin UAVs such as the Heron and Searcher series for surveillance, reconnaissance and border monitoring roles. These platforms have been critical for high-altitude surveillance along India’s northern borders and maritime domain awareness missions.

Missile defence systems represent another cornerstone of the partnership. The jointly developed Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system — produced in collaboration between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries — has been inducted by the Indian Navy and Air Force to bolster air defence capabilities. The system provides protection against aircraft, anti-ship missiles and UAV threats, and is widely regarded as a model of successful co-development.

Anti-tank guided missiles, precision-guided munitions, electronic warfare systems and radar technologies are additional domains where Israeli systems have strengthened India’s operational capabilities. Over time, the emphasis has shifted toward technology transfer, local manufacturing and joint R&D, aligning with India’s self-reliance goals.

READ: RMZ Invests ₹1,283 Crore in Signature Global’s Gurugram Project

Towards co-development and co-production

The 2025 Defence Cooperation MoU signals a transition toward deeper industrial integration. With India offering scale in manufacturing and human capital, and Israel contributing cutting-edge R&D and niche technologies, both sides are expected to pursue co-development projects in advanced air defence, loitering munitions, next-generation UAVs and AI-enabled defence systems.

Institutional mechanisms — spanning government-to-government, business-to-business and academia-industry linkages — are being strengthened to ensure sustained collaboration. The elevation of the Joint Commission on Science and Technology to the ministerial level and the expansion of joint research funding further support defence innovation ecosystems.

As Prime Ministers Modi and Netanyahu reaffirmed their commitment to high-level engagement, the defence and security partnership stands out as a stabilising anchor in an increasingly volatile global order.

From missile defence to cybersecurity, from UAVs to AI-enabled systems, India and Israel are shaping a security partnership that is not only transactional but strategic — anchored in shared democratic values, technological ambition and a common resolve to combat emerging threats.

With the formal elevation of ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, defence cooperation is poised to remain at the forefront of India–Israel relations — deepening interoperability, expanding co-production and reinforcing a shared vision of peace through strength.

READ: Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate Noida International Airport in March

Like this: Like Loading...