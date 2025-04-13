India-Africa Begin Maiden Naval Exercise AIKEYME 2025

Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement Exercise – AIKEYME: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – In a significant stride towards strengthening maritime security cooperation, India and several African nations have launched the inaugural Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement exercise (AIKEYME) 2025. The harbour phase of this landmark multilateral exercise, aptly named AIKEYME, meaning “Unity” in Sanskrit, was inaugurated on April 13, 2025, onboard the Indian Naval Ship INS Chennai in Dar es Salaam.

The exercise, scheduled for six days from April 13 to 18, 2025, marks a pivotal moment in the strategic partnership between India and the African continent. Participating nations include Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa, alongside co-hosts India and Tanzania. The initiative aligns with the vision of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promoting Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across the Region (MAHASAGAR).

The Indian Naval Ships INS Chennai (destroyer) and INS Kesari [Landing Ship Tank (Large)] arrived in Dar es Salaam on April 10 and 11, respectively, setting the stage for the commencement of AIKEYME 2025. The inauguration ceremony, co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzanian Peoples’ Defence Force (TPDF), was graced by the presence of the Minister of Defence and National Service of Tanzania, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, and India’s junior defence minister Sanjay Seth.

The ceremony commenced with a ceremonial guard parade, featuring a 50-man guard, and a joint performance by the TPDF and Indian Navy bands, playing the national anthems of both countries. This symbolic gesture underscored the spirit of collaboration and unity that AIKEYME 2025 aims to foster.

In his address, India’s junior defence minister Sanjay Seth emphasized the critical need for “oneness and unity of purpose” to effectively address the complex maritime challenges facing the region. He reiterated India’s commitment to the MAHASAGAR doctrine, highlighting the importance of mutual and holistic advancement in security and growth across the Indian Ocean Region. Drawing upon an African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” he underscored the necessity of enduring partnerships in ensuring maritime security.

Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, Minister of Defence and National Service of Tanzania, expressed her gratitude to India for co-hosting the exercise. She termed AIKEYME 2025 a strategic initiative aimed at building strong maritime partnerships and stressed the importance of a collective approach to combat challenges such as piracy and trafficking. Dr. Tax also reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to hosting future editions of AIKEYME and highlighted the collaborative framework for regional maritime security, emphasizing innovation and information sharing. She emphasized that the relationship extends beyond military affairs, advocating for broader regional cooperation.

The harbour phase of AIKEYME 2025 includes a series of activities designed to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding among the participating nations. These activities include Table Top and Command Post Exercises focusing on anti-piracy operations and information sharing, along with joint training in seamanship and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) exercises in collaboration with the TPDF. To promote camaraderie, sports fixtures and yoga sessions are also part of the program. Additionally, the Indian Naval ships are open to visitors, providing an opportunity for the local population to engage with the participating forces.

India’s junior defence minister Sanjay Seth also participated in the digital inauguration of a Weapons Training Simulator facility established at Arusha and the inauguration of a Defence Expo, where 22 Indian companies showcased their key products. As a gesture of goodwill and to strengthen the bilateral ties, he gifted 15 sets of Parachutes, books for NDC and a Tri-Services War Gaming Simulator to Tanzania. He also interacted with the crew of participating countries and conducted a walkaround of INS Chennai. Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, INS Sunayna, also participated.

The sea phase of AIKEYME 2025, scheduled from April 16 to 18, 2025, will focus on strengthening maritime security cooperation among the participating nations. This phase will involve joint exercises aimed at enhancing interoperability and synergizing combined operations.

AIKEYME 2025 represents a significant step towards developing collaborative solutions to common regional maritime challenges. This maiden initiative by the Indian Navy highlights the strong and friendly relations between India and the African nations, marking a new chapter in their growing partnership and symbolizing a transformative journey towards enhanced multinational collaboration in securing the seas.

