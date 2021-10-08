15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
Indian Air Force IAF Netra Awacs
October 8, 2021

IAF’s prompt action in Ladakh shows combat readiness: VR Chaudhari

by News Team
VR Chaudhari said the advent of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea and air has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted.
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari
Will defend nation at any cost: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari
Indian Army DRDO Arjun Mk-1A MBT.
Indian Army to get 118 new Arjun Mk-1A battle tanks

Indian Air Force Ladakh Stand-Off:  The Indian Air Force’s prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to the combat readiness of the force, said Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivke Ram Chaudhary said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of Air Force Officers and Airmen on the 89th Air Force Day, Chaudhari said that the IAF must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate its territory.

“As our challenges continue to rise, so does our strength and resolve to ensure best possible application of airpower. When I look at the security scenario that we face today, I am acutely conscious that I have assumed the command at a crucial time,” Chaudhari told reporters at Hindon air base near New Delhi.

“We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory. I pledge to do all I can to provide you with clear direction, good leadership and the best of resources that I can muster,” said the top air force officer who assumed the command of the world’s fourth largest air force early this month.

READ:IAF will get S-400 missile system this year: Air Force Chief 

He said the previous year was quite challenging yet extremely rewarding.

“The prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh was a testament to the Indian Air Force’s combat readiness. Our efforts in completing all Covid-related tasks was also a major achievement in support of the national efforts,” noted the top officer.

Indian Air Force Rafale

Indian Air Force Rafale

READ:BEL bags order to supply anti-drone system to Navy

Chaudhari, who is a fighter pilot and has commanded two commands on China border, said the security environment in the region and beyond has been impacted by a complex interplay of geopolitical forces.

VR Chaudhari said the advent of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea and air has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted.

READ:HAL conducts low-speed taxi trial of Hindustan-228 aircraft

“The ongoing capability enhancement in the Indian Air Force is aimed at providing the optimum means for employing airpower and achieving desired results swiftly and decisively,” he said.

“I will continue to rely on your skills, courage, determination and hard work in the years ahead. Remember that it is our sacred duty to protect the nation’s sovereignty and integrity at any cost and you are to do what it takes to ensure that we do not let the nation down,” Air Chief told Air Warriors at Hindon airbase.

READ:DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to protect navy ships

HAL ISRO Cryogenic Propellant Tank
HAL delivers heaviest semi-cryogenic propellant tank to ISRO
