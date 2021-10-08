IAF’s prompt action in Ladakh shows combat readiness: VR Chaudhari

Indian Air Force Ladakh Stand-Off: The Indian Air Force’s prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to the combat readiness of the force, said Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivke Ram Chaudhary said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of Air Force Officers and Airmen on the 89th Air Force Day, Chaudhari said that the IAF must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate its territory.

“As our challenges continue to rise, so does our strength and resolve to ensure best possible application of airpower. When I look at the security scenario that we face today, I am acutely conscious that I have assumed the command at a crucial time,” Chaudhari told reporters at Hindon air base near New Delhi.

“We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory. I pledge to do all I can to provide you with clear direction, good leadership and the best of resources that I can muster,” said the top air force officer who assumed the command of the world’s fourth largest air force early this month.

He said the previous year was quite challenging yet extremely rewarding.

“The prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh was a testament to the Indian Air Force’s combat readiness. Our efforts in completing all Covid-related tasks was also a major achievement in support of the national efforts,” noted the top officer.

Chaudhari, who is a fighter pilot and has commanded two commands on China border, said the security environment in the region and beyond has been impacted by a complex interplay of geopolitical forces.

VR Chaudhari said the advent of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea and air has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted.

“The ongoing capability enhancement in the Indian Air Force is aimed at providing the optimum means for employing airpower and achieving desired results swiftly and decisively,” he said.

“I will continue to rely on your skills, courage, determination and hard work in the years ahead. Remember that it is our sacred duty to protect the nation’s sovereignty and integrity at any cost and you are to do what it takes to ensure that we do not let the nation down,” Air Chief told Air Warriors at Hindon airbase.

