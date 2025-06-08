15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
DRDO's Samir V Kamat handed over the documentation.
June 8, 2025

DRDO Transfers Latest Defence Tech to Industry Partners

by News Team
DRDO Transfers Latest Defence Tech to Industry Partners: Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra – In a significant move to bolster India's defence industrial ecosystem, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has transferred technologies for nine advanced systems to ten different industries. The licensing agreements were formally handed over during an event held at the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahilyanagar on June 7, 2025.
The initiative aligns with the government’s vision to foster a robust defence manufacturing base, integrating both public and private sector participation. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Samir V Kamat, who commended the exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor and urged the industry to plan for increased production capacity. He also lauded VRDE’s crucial role in developing high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.

Key Technology Transfers

The transfer includes a diverse range of defence solutions, aiming to enhance the nation’s self-reliance in military hardware. The technologies and their recipient industry partners are detailed in the table below:

Technology
 Industry Partner
Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicle (Tracked) Mk-II Bharat Electronics Limited
Mounted Gun System Bharat Forge Limited
Anti-Terrorist Vehicle – Tracked Version Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited
Full Trailer of 70t Tank Transporter for Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A BEML Limited, Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto Private Limited, John Galt International
Expandable Mobile Shelter Bharat Electronics Limited
Vajra-Riot Control Vehicle Tata Advanced Systems Limited
Unit Maintenance Vehicle for MBT Arjun BEML Limited
Unit Repair Vehicle for MBT Arjun BEML Limited
Multi-Purpose Decontamination System Dass Hitachi Limited, Goma Engineering Private Limited

Collaborative Endeavors

Further expanding its collaborative efforts, VRDE also formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with COEP Technological University, Pune. This partnership aims to facilitate joint research and development in cutting-edge and emerging technologies, promising future innovations for the defence sector.

The event saw the attendance of other prominent figures, including Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering) Cluster, DRDO Prateek Kishore, and Director, VRDE G Ramamohana Rao, alongside representatives from the industry. This transfer marks a pivotal step towards strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities and fostering a dynamic defence industrial landscape.

