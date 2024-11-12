DRDO Tests Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile LRLACM

DRDO’s Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM): New Delhi, India – November 12, 2024 – India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone in its indigenous missile development program with the successful maiden flight-test of the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The test was conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The LRLACM, launched from a mobile articulated launcher, demonstrated impressive performance throughout its flight. Equipped with advanced avionics and software, the missile followed a pre-programmed flight path, maneuvering at various altitudes and speeds. The missile’s performance was closely monitored by a network of radar, electro-optical tracking systems, and telemetry stations deployed at various locations along the flight path.

The Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru, along with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industries, played a crucial role in the development of the LRLACM. Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited were designated as Development-Cum-Production-Partners for the missile’s development and integration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners for the successful maiden flight test. He emphasized that this achievement paves the way for future indigenous cruise missile development programs.

Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, congratulated the entire team involved in the project.

The LRLACM is a significant addition to India’s arsenal of strategic weapons. Its ability to be launched from both land and sea-based platforms enhances India’s military capabilities and strengthens its strategic deterrence.

