India Successfully Tests Indigenous ‘Kusha’ Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile

How India’s Maiden Test of ‘Kusha’ Missile Boosts Air Defence: India’s defence research team has achieved a major milestone in strengthening the nation’s air defence capabilities. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the first-ever flight test of its long-range surface-to-air missile system, named ‘Kusha’.
The test took place off the coast of Odisha at APJ Abdul Kalam Island. During the test, the missile was tasked with tracking down and neutralizing an electronic target that simulated a high-speed, high-altitude incoming threat. The ‘Kusha’ system intercepted the target as planned, demonstrating its precision and reliability.
What is the ‘Kusha’ Missile System?
‘Kusha’ is a long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) designed to protect airspace against a broad spectrum of airborne threats. Whether dealing with high-speed fighter jets, incoming missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), or large enemy aircraft, the system is built to detect and neutralize them across various altitudes and ranges.
What makes ‘Kusha’ particularly significant is its indigenous development. Every core component of the weapon system—including the missiles, advanced tracking radars, and the central command and control hub—was developed internally through collaborations between DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.
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Why This Test Matters
defence capabilities of this scale are held by only a few nations globally. Building a long-range surface-to-air missile system requires complex integration of radar tracking, real-time guidance, and propulsion technologies.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that the success of the ‘Kusha’ test marks a crucial milestone for Indian defence research and development. He noted that developing this technology domestically reduces reliance on foreign imports for long-range air defence hardware, providing greater self-reliance in national security.
DRDO officials and project teams monitored the launch from the test site, marking the flight test as a complete success and setting the stage for further evaluations and operational integration.
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