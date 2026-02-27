DRDO Successfully Conducts Three Consecutive Firings of Indigenous VSHORADS Missile System

DRDO VSHORADS missile: New Delhi, February 27, 2026: In a major boost to India’s short-range air defence capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out three consecutive flight-trials of the indigenously developed Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS).

The trials were conducted from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, located off the coast of Odisha, and were aimed at revalidating the missile system’s ability to neutralise high-speed aerial threats under diverse operational conditions.

Missiles Intercept Targets in Varied Threat Scenarios

According to official sources, the flight-tests evaluated the VSHORADS missile system’s performance against high-speed targets simulating enemy aircraft. The trials were designed to test the missile’s engagement envelope across varying speeds, ranges, and altitudes.

During all three trials, the missiles successfully intercepted and destroyed the designated aerial targets, meeting extreme engagement parameters. The tests were conducted in the system’s final deployment configuration, with target acquisition and missile firing executed by field operators, underscoring the system’s operational readiness.

Flight data gathered through multiple range instruments — including telemetry systems, electro-optical tracking systems, and radars deployed at Chandipur — validated the missile’s effectiveness against a broad spectrum of aerial threats.

The user validation trials were carried out in the presence of representatives from the Joint Forces, alongside senior DRDO officials and industry partners associated with the system’s development and production.

Indigenous Development with Multi-Force Applicability

VSHORADS is a Man-Portable Air Defence System (MANPADS) designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and development-cum-production partners.

The system is engineered to meet the operational requirements of all three branches of the Armed Forces — the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Designed for quick deployment and mobility, VSHORADS is expected to significantly enhance close-in air defence capability, particularly against low-flying aircraft, drones, and other high-speed aerial threats.

The successful trials mark a critical step toward the system’s induction into service and reflect India’s sustained push toward self-reliance in defence technology and manufacturing.

Leadership Congratulates DRDO and Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners on the successful completion of the trials. He described the three successive flight-tests as a “great success” and expressed confidence that the system would soon be inducted into the armed forces.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat also lauded the DRDO team, the Armed Forces, and industry collaborators for their coordinated efforts in designing and developing the system.

Strengthening India’s Air Defence Shield

The successful revalidation of VSHORADS comes at a time when modern battlefields are witnessing increasing use of drones, low-flying aircraft, and high-speed aerial platforms. The missile system’s demonstrated capability to neutralise such threats across varied engagement scenarios positions it as a vital addition to India’s layered air defence architecture.

With induction into service expected in the near future, VSHORADS represents another significant stride in India’s efforts to build advanced, indigenous defence systems capable of addressing evolving security challenges.

