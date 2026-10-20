DRDO Shortlists SSS Defence and Kalyani Group for India’s Indigenous 20mm Helicopter Gun

India has taken another step towards strengthening its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shortlisting SSS Defence and the Kalyani Group to develop an indigenous 20mm turret gun system for the country’s combat helicopters.

The project aims to provide a locally designed and manufactured alternative to the foreign-made gun systems currently used on India’s Rudra and Prachand helicopters. If successfully developed, the weapon could reduce dependence on overseas suppliers, improve the reliability of military supply chains and expand the role of private Indian companies in advanced aerospace manufacturing.

The initiative is being led by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a DRDO laboratory responsible for developing weapon systems. The two companies have been shortlisted as Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP), a model intended to bring private industry into both the development and subsequent manufacturing stages.

The programme is part of India’s broader push towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance, in defence production.

Why India needs an indigenous 20mm helicopter gun

Combat helicopters are designed to support ground forces, engage hostile targets and operate in demanding battlefield environments. Their effectiveness depends not only on their engines, sensors and flight performance but also on the weapons they carry.

A turret-mounted gun is particularly important because it allows a helicopter to engage targets with greater flexibility than a fixed forward-facing weapon. Depending on the system’s design, the gun can be aimed independently of the aircraft’s direction, enabling crews to track and engage targets while maintaining their flight path.

The proposed 20mm system is intended for two Indian-built military helicopters: the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-IV Rudra and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, both manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

These helicopters support missions that can include close air support, armed reconnaissance and the protection of ground troops. Their weapons must therefore be reliable, accurate and capable of operating under challenging conditions.

At present, the helicopters use the French-designed THL-20 turret system, which is equipped with the M621 20mm cannon. Developing an Indian alternative would give the country greater control over a critical part of its combat helicopter armament.

The project is significant because it seeks to establish domestic capability across the design, development and manufacturing stages of an aviation medium-calibre gun system.

What makes the 20mm turret gun important?

A 20mm cannon is a medium-calibre weapon that fires ammunition substantially larger than that used by conventional small arms. Such guns are designed to provide a balance between firepower, ammunition capacity and the weight constraints of an aircraft.

For a combat helicopter, weight is a particularly important consideration. Every additional kilogram can affect payload capacity, endurance and the amount of equipment the aircraft can carry. A turret gun must also be compatible with the helicopter’s structure, electrical systems, targeting equipment and ammunition-feed arrangements.

The weapon’s turret mechanism enables it to be directed towards targets within its permitted field of movement. This flexibility can help helicopter crews engage ground targets while manoeuvring or providing support to troops below.

However, developing an aviation gun is more complicated than producing a conventional ground-based weapon. The system must withstand vibration, temperature changes and the mechanical stresses associated with flight. It must also function reliably when integrated with the aircraft’s targeting and fire-control systems.

The development programme will therefore need to demonstrate that the indigenous system meets the operational requirements of both the Rudra and Prachand.

SSS Defence and Kalyani Group take centre stage

The selection of SSS Defence and the Kalyani Group highlights the growing importance of private companies in India’s defence industry.

Traditionally, the development of major Indian military weapon systems has relied heavily on government laboratories and public-sector manufacturers. New procurement and partnership models are increasingly seeking to involve private companies in the design and production of complex military equipment.

SSS Defence operates in the defence manufacturing sector, while the Kalyani Group has established a presence in engineering, industrial manufacturing and defence systems through its associated businesses.

Under the DRDO programme, the two shortlisted partners are expected to contribute to the development of the indigenous turret gun and, subject to successful development and acceptance, its subsequent production.

The arrangement could allow India to build a broader industrial base for aerospace weapons rather than relying on a single domestic supplier or continued imports.

It could also give the participating companies experience in meeting the demanding engineering and quality requirements associated with aircraft-mounted weapons.

How the development and production model will work

The programme’s development phase is projected to take approximately two years, according to the supplied project details. This period is expected to cover the work required to design and develop the weapon, produce prototypes and conduct evaluations.

The system will then need to undergo trials to establish whether it meets the required performance, safety and reliability standards. User acceptance will be another important milestone before production can proceed.

The proposed production arrangement is designed to combine competition with the benefits of having two domestic manufacturing partners.

Under the stated model, the company submitting the lowest financial bid, known as L1, would receive 60 per cent of the production order. The other shortlisted partner would receive the remaining 40 per cent.

This approach is intended to encourage competitive pricing while retaining production capacity across two suppliers. A dual-source arrangement can also reduce the risk of manufacturing delays if one company encounters difficulties.

The actual benefits, however, will depend on the final contract terms, the companies’ manufacturing readiness and their ability to maintain consistent quality as production volumes increase.

The two-year development estimate should also be understood as a projected timeline rather than a guarantee of operational deployment. Prototype testing, integration challenges or changes to military requirements could affect the schedule.

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How the project supports India’s defence self-reliance drive

India has sought to reduce its dependence on imported military equipment through domestic research, manufacturing partnerships and policies that encourage local production.

The indigenous 20mm gun programme fits into this strategy by targeting a specific component of the country’s combat aviation capability. Even when an aircraft is manufactured domestically, reliance on imported weapons, sensors or other specialised components can leave its operational readiness partly dependent on foreign suppliers.

Overseas procurement can be affected by export controls, diplomatic tensions, manufacturing delays and disruptions to international supply chains. Access to spare parts and ammunition can also become more complicated during periods of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Developing a domestic gun system could give India greater control over production schedules, maintenance support and future improvements, provided that the associated ammunition and essential components can also be manufactured reliably within the country.

Domestic production does not automatically eliminate every supply-chain risk. The programme’s long-term value will depend on how much of the complete system, including critical materials and components, can be sourced and sustained locally.

Nevertheless, the project could help strengthen the industrial expertise required for other aircraft-mounted weapons and advanced aerospace systems.

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What comes next for Rudra and Prachand?

The immediate priority will be to turn the development plan into a working weapon system that satisfies the military’s technical and operational requirements.

Integration with the Rudra and Prachand will be a crucial part of that process. A gun that performs successfully in isolation must still demonstrate that it can operate safely and effectively when installed on an aircraft, alongside its targeting equipment, ammunition systems and other onboard components.

The programme will also need to establish a reliable manufacturing process capable of delivering consistent performance across production batches.

If these stages are completed successfully, the indigenous 20mm turret gun could provide the Indian Armed Forces with a locally supported alternative to the French-designed system currently in service on the two helicopter platforms.

The project could also create opportunities for future exports, although overseas sales would depend on technical performance, pricing, certification and the requirements of potential customers.

For now, the shortlisting of SSS Defence and the Kalyani Group marks an important step towards domestic development of a specialised aviation weapon. Its ultimate significance will depend on whether India can translate that ambition into a tested, reliable and production-ready system that meets the needs of its combat helicopter fleet.

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