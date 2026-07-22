DRDO Teams Up With Adani Defence and AIESL to Build Indian Air Force’s AEW&C

India’s DRDO Signs AEW&C Contract with Adani Defence, AIESL: India’s push for self-reliance in military technology took a major leap forward as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed two crucial contracts to build the country’s next generation of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft.
These high-tech planes—often described as “eyes in the sky”—play a critical role in modern air defence by spotting enemy aircraft, drones, and missiles long before ground-based radar can detect them.
Here is a simple breakdown of what these new deals mean, who is involved, and why this development matters for India’s national security.
What Are Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Systems?
Imagine placing a massive, powerful radar system on top of a jet aircraft that flies high above the ground. Because standard radar units on land are limited by terrain and the Earth’s curvature, airborne radars have a massive advantage: they can look far beyond the horizon.
The AEW&C Mk-II system doesn’t just watch the skies; it acts as an airborne command center. It can:
Track multiple airborne and ground targets simultaneously over vast distances.
Provide secure, encrypted communications between fighter jets and command bases.
Guide friendly jets to intercept incoming threats quickly and precisely.
In short, it gives air commanders a crystal-clear, real-time picture of the battlefield.
The Two Major Deals: Who Is Doing What?
To make the AEW&C Mk-II a reality, DRDO’s specialized unit—the Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS)—has partnered with two key Indian industry leaders:
1. AIESL (AI Engineering Services Limited)
AIESL will take six commercial Airbus A321 passenger aircraft and convert them into “green” (baseline military standard) configurations. This involves stripping out passenger cabins and preparing the airframes to host heavy radar mounts and complex military electronics.
2. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL)
Selected as the Development Cum Production Partner (DcPP), ADSTL will work alongside CABS to manufacture and integrate the complex radar and mission systems onto the modified aircraft platforms.
Once Airbus Defence & Space delivers the modified airframes, CABS and ADSTL will integrate the sensitive technology and perform joint flight testing with the Indian Air Force (IAF). They will also work directly with India’s military aviation regulators to ensure the new planes meet strict safety and operational standards.
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Why This Matters for India’s Security
Modern air battles are won through information speed. The AEW&C Mk-II system will offer much greater flight endurance and surveillance range compared to older platforms, giving the Indian Air Force a distinct edge in detecting and neutralizing potential airborne threats at longer distances.
By bringing public and private companies into the manufacturing process, the Indian government is also strengthening the domestic defence industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative—ensuring that the nation can build, maintain, and upgrade its critical defence tech within its own borders.
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