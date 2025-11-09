Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Review Performance of 16 DPSUs in Annual Review

Defence Minister to Review Performance of 16 Defence Public Sector Companies (DPSU): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake the annual performance review of India’s 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) in New Delhi on Monday (10 November 2025). This review is part of the government’s continued efforts to boost the self-reliance of India’s defense sector and improve technological innovation.

Rajnath Singh had earlier declared 2025 as the “Year of Reforms” for the defense sector, focusing on enhancing the research and development (R&D) capacities of the DPSUs and increasing exports. Over the past decade, DPSUs have invested Rs 30,952 crore into R&D, and the pace of investment is set to double over the next five years, with a projected expenditure of Rs 32,766 crore.

READ: Indian Navy to Celebrate Navy Day 2025 with Grand Operational Demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram

During the review, the performance of DPSUs for 2024-25 will be showcased, highlighting an impressive 15.4% growth in turnover and a 19.5% increase in profits. The review will also see the release of a new R&D Manual for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and a report titled “Swayam,” which compiles energy efficiency practices across the DPSUs. The event will emphasize India’s focus on indigenizing defense technologies and increasing collaboration with international partners.

READ: Judiciary has played a stabilising role in India’s economic transformation: CJI

Like this: Like Loading...