Covid-19 Live Updates: India rescues 195 more citizens from Coronavirus-hit Iran

Coronavirus Live Updates: A special flight of Air India Wednesday brought 195 Indian citizens to Indian Army’s quarantine facility in Jaislamer district in western state of Rajasthan.

The passengers were screened at the airport and shifted to the quarantined facility late on Wednesday evening.

With the arrival of this batch 195 from Iran, the total number of quarantined people housed at Jaisalmer Military Station has gone up to 484 people under observation.

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane, who was on a two day visit to Jaisalmer Military Station, also took stock of the preparation and quarantine facilities in Jaisalmer.

This quarantine facility was specifically prepared at a military station based in the desert of Rajasthan as dry-hot climatic conditions are believed to reduce the viral burden.

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, who accompanied the army chief General Narwane, also reviewed the quarantine facility which can accommodate 1,000 persons.

The Indian Army said all the quarantined persons are stable and are making full use of the facilities.

Authorities have kept men and women in separate areas as per their age groups. Indian army’s medical team has been monitoring the people kept in quarantine.

Indian Army has also made provisions for recreation of the quarantined people and all rooms have been provided with TV sets. Provision for indoor and outdoor sports has also been made.

The quarantine facility has been completely isolated and Indian army soldiers are guarding it round the clock.

After visiting the centre, army chief General Naravane lauded the efforts put in by the officers and Jawans of Konark Corps for helping the civilian administration in their efforts to contain the spread of his highly infectious virus in the country.

