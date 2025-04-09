CCS clears Rs 63,000 crore 26 Rafale-M Deal from France

India will acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets from France in Rs 63,000 crore deal: New Delhi, April 9, 2025 – In a significant move aimed at strengthening its maritime defense capabilities, India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted clearance for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine (Rafale-M) fighter jets from France. This major acquisition, valued at approximately ₹63,000 crore, marks a pivotal moment in the Indian Navy’s modernization efforts.

The deal, structured as a government-to-government agreement, signifies the deepening strategic partnership between India and France. The procurement includes 22 single-seater Rafale-M jets and four twin-seater trainer aircraft, all designed to operate from India’s aircraft carriers, notably the indigenously built INS Vikrant.

Strategic Significance of Rafale-Marine Deal

The decision to acquire the Rafale-M jets underscores India’s commitment to maintaining a robust naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region, a strategic area of increasing geopolitical significance. These advanced fighter jets will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities, providing a crucial edge in maritime air defense, strike operations, and surveillance.

The acquisition is particularly timely, given the growing maritime activities of China in the Indian Ocean. The Rafale-M jets will complement the Navy’s existing fleet of MiG-29K aircraft, addressing serviceability concerns and enhancing overall operational readiness.

India-France 26 Rafale-M Deal

Government-to-Government Agreement: This structure facilitates a streamlined procurement process, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Aircraft Composition: The deal includes a mix of single-seater combat jets and twin-seater trainers, catering to both operational and training requirements.

Deployment: The Rafale-M jets will primarily operate from INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, significantly boosting its air power.

Capabilities: The jets are equipped with advanced weaponry, including long-range missiles, enhancing India’s maritime strike and air defense capabilities.

Timeline: Deliveries are expected to commence approximately three-and-a-half years after the contract signing, with completion projected within six-and-a-half years.

Supporting elements: The contract also includes weapons, simulators, crew training and five-year performance-based logistics support.

Importance of Rafale-M Acquisition

This acquisition not only strengthens India’s naval capabilities but also reinforces the strategic partnership between India and France. The deal is expected to foster greater cooperation in defense technology and manufacturing.

Furthermore, this deal has implications regarding the long term future of Indian fighter aircraft aquisitions. The Rafale platforms success within the Indian airforce, and now the Navy, places it as a strong contender for future Indian fighter programs.

The CCS also continues to review the procurement of three additional Scorpene-class submarines from France, further solidifying the defense cooperation between the two nations.

In conclusion, the CCS clearance for the Rafale-M acquisition represents a crucial step in India’s ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and safeguard its maritime interests.

