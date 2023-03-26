15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
Indian Army Soldiers
March 26, 2023

BEL bags two more orders from Indian Army, Indian Navy

by News Team
Bharat Electronics Limited: India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract worth Rs 3,000 crore with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for supply of Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems for the Indian Army.
The Integrated Electronic Warfare System for Indian Army is a state-of-the-art system with cutting-edge technology. It has developed indigenously and manufactured by BEL based on Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), DRDO, design.

These integrated systems will be a real force-multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army.

The BEL has also received several contracts with a  total value of up to Rs. 1,300 crore during the last fortnight from the Indian Navy for supply of indigenously developed Fire Control, Gun Fire Control, Surveillance, Tracking, ESM, Sonar Systems, among other things.

