Airbus Helicopters Marks Major Milestone with First Delivery of NH90 Standard 2 Variant

Airbus Helicopters has reached a major milestone by officially delivering the first NH90 Standard 2 helicopter to the French Armament General Directorate (DGA). Designed specifically for high-stakes special operations, this new variant of the proven NH90 Tactical Transport Helicopter (TTH) is set to transform how elite units operate in demanding environments.

France has placed an order for a total of 18 aircraft under this programme, with all deliveries scheduled to be completed by mid-2029. Once operational, the advanced rotorcraft will be stationed in the south of France and operated by the French Army Aviation’s dedicated special forces squadron in Pau. Furthermore, international interest in the platform is growing, highlighted by Spain joining the programme in December 2025 with an order for 31 NH90s in a similar standard.

Marking the significance of the handover, Matthieu Louvot, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, stated: “We are honoured to deliver this NH90 Standard 2 to the French armed forces. This new standard builds upon the proven capabilities of the NH90 TTH with new breakthrough features designed specifically for special forces.”

Advanced Technology Built for Extreme Environments

The Standard 2 configuration introduces a suite of cutting-edge upgrades engineered to boost situational awareness and survivability. Key additions include the integration of the Safran Euroflir 410 D electro-optical system (EOS), a brand-new digital map generator, a designated station for a third crew member, and enlarged rear sliding windows tailored to accommodate self-protection guns.

Additionally, the aircraft features architectural provisions for the swift future integration of the Direct Aperture System (DAS). Once active, DAS will deliver vastly improved visibility during challenging flight conditions—such as heavy dust, fog, or snow—during both day and night operations. Pilots will also benefit from the fully digital Thales TopOwl helmet, which is capable of simultaneously projecting feeds from both the DAS and EOS directly onto the visor.

Highlighting the operational impact of these additions on elite crews, Louvot added:

“More than ever, special forces operators will be able to execute their difficult missions in the toughest environments.”

Reflecting on broader international collaboration, he further noted:

“We are very pleased that Spain has also joined the development of the features that will enhance the crew’s situational awareness. It shows that this new standard of the NH90 is on its way to becoming the benchmark for special forces across the world.”

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Powering Europe’s Leading Rotorcraft Joint Venture

The NH90 Standard 2 development programme traces back to a 2020 contract order issued by the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA) to NHIndustries (NHI) alongside its principal industrial partners: Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo, and Fokker.

NHIndustries stands as the largest rotorcraft joint venture in Europe, combining decades of aerospace heritage to handle the complete design, manufacturing, and lifecycle support of the NH90 family. The joint venture pools expertise from industry leaders, uniting Airbus Helicopters (holding a 62.5% stake), Leonardo (32%), and GKN Fokker (5.5%) to supply modern military forces with next-generation helicopter solutions.

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