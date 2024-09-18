Airbus and Tata STRIVE Launch Skill Training Centers in Delhi and Bengaluru

Airbus-Tata Strive Skill Training Centre: New Delhi, India – Airbus, a global leader in the aerospace industry, and Tata STRIVE, a renowned skill development initiative, have announced the opening of two new skill training centers in Delhi and Bengaluru. These centers will provide underprivileged youth with the opportunity to acquire valuable skills in aviation and related sectors.

The skill centers were inaugurated by Jayant Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in the presence of senior government officials and representatives from Airbus and Tata STRIVE. The centers are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including classrooms, practical labs, counseling areas, and administrative sections.

The training programs offered at the centers will focus on Information Technology (IT) skills such as Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, Web Designing, and Cloud Computing, along with essential soft skills. These courses are designed to prepare young people for in-demand roles in the IT and allied services industries.

“Airbus is committed to nurturing talent and developing the aerospace ecosystem in India,” said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India & South Asia. “Our partnership with Tata STRIVE is a testament to our dedication to skilling India’s youth and creating a pipeline of skilled professionals.”

The Airbus-Tata STRIVE centers aim to upskill more than 900 youth over the next three years. These centers complement Airbus’ existing industry-academia collaborations with leading Indian Institutes of Technology and universities.

Tata STRIVE, a charitable trust established in 2014, is dedicated to providing skill development opportunities to young people in India. The organization has successfully impacted the lives of over 1.3 million individuals through its direct and indirect interventions.

The partnership between Airbus and Tata STRIVE is a significant step towards addressing the pressing need for skilled manpower in India’s growing economy. By providing underprivileged youth with access to quality education and training, these centers are empowering them to build brighter futures and contribute meaningfully to society.

