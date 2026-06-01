Air Marshal Tarun Chaudhry takes charge of IAF’s Central Command.

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Air Marshal Tarun Chaudhry Indian Air Force: NEW DELHI — In a significant leadership transition for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Tarun Chaudhry, AVSM, VSM, officially assumed the prestigious appointment of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Central Air Command (CAC) on June 1, 2026.

The transition marks a pivotal moment for the command, which is responsible for safeguarding a vast and strategically vital swath of Indian airspace. Air Marshal Chaudhry succeeds Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, PVSM, AVSM, VM, who superannuated on May 31, 2026, drawing the curtain on an illustrious and devoted career spanning four decades of service to the nation.

A Legacy of Excellence in the Skies

Air Marshal Chaudhry brings a wealth of operational experience and strategic foresight to his new role. Commissioned into the highly competitive Fighter stream of the IAF in December 1989, his career has been defined by a relentless pursuit of military excellence and modernization.

He is an alumnus of India’s premier military institutions, including:

The National Defence Academy (NDA)

The Defence Services Staff College (DSSC)

The College of Air Warfare (CAW)

The National Defence College (NDC)

Throughout his thirty-six years of distinguished service, the Air Marshal has commanded critical operational fighter bases and held various high-profile staff and diplomatic assignments. Notably, he served as the Defence Attaché at the Embassy of India in Sweden, with concurrent accreditation to Norway, Finland, and Denmark—a role that strengthened India’s defense diplomacy and bilateral ties with key Nordic nations.

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Steering the IAF into the Future

Beyond his operational prowess, Air Marshal Chaudhry has earned a reputation as a forward-thinking administrator. During his tenures at the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Air Headquarters (Air HQ), he specialized in critical domains such as defense projects, capital acquisitions, and human resource management.

He has been a key architect behind several of the IAF’s recent transformative projects. His efforts have focused heavily on capability enhancement, streamlining procurement processes, and seamlessly integrating next-generation technologies into the force. Prior to his current appointment at the Central Air Command, he served as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) at the Headquarters Southern Air Command, where he played a vital role in monitoring maritime and southern airspace security.

Navigating New Horizons

The Central Air Command, headquartered in Prayagraj, faces an evolving security landscape that demands rapid technological adaptation and heightened vigilance. Air Marshal Chaudhry’s background in cutting-edge tech integration and strategic acquisitions makes him uniquely suited to guide the command through this era of rapid modernization.

As he takes the stick at CAC, the immediate focus is expected to remain on enhancing joint-operational capabilities, fortifying air defense networks, and ensuring that the air warriors under his command are prepared for the multi-domain warfare realities of tomorrow.

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