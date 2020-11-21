15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
IAF Indian Air Force HAL Light Combat Helicopter LCH
November 21, 2020

Air Force seeks early induction of Light Combat Helicopter

by News Team
The LCH is a potent platform due to excellent design and development efforts and well supported flight test team, said RKS Bhadauria.
HAL Light Combat Helicopter LCH: The light combat helicopter designed and developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is a potent weapon platform and the Indian Air Force is keenly looking forward for its production and induction in the force, said IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday after his maiden flight in the LCH at Bengaluru.

“The LCH is a potent platform due to excellent design and development efforts and well supported flight test team.  The IAF is keenly looking forward to the induction of this aircraft,” IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said.

“I am sure HAL will give required focus on productionisation at a fast pace,” added the top officer.

The aircraft took to the skies at 11.45 hours in the morning and remained airborne for an hour.

READ: Modi Govt names 18 Pakistan based individuals as designated terrorists

In his maiden sortie, Indian Air Force chief was accompanied by the HAL’s deputy chief test pilot, wing commander SP John (retd).

“I was able to look at the important flying characteristics and status of sensors already installed. It was a very good sortie,” Bhadauria said.

READ: Nag missile clears final user trial, ready for Ladakh deployment

India’s state owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recently completed high altitude flight testing of Light Combat Helicopter in Ladakh and Kashmir region near China and Pakistan border. 

HAL hopes to win a major contract for supply of indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter to the Indian Air Force under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) scheme that emphasises defence procurement from Indian vendors.

READ: Navy commissions anti-submarine corvette INS Kavaratti

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL assured the IAF Chief that the company was ready for early production of the country’s first light combat aircraft to meet all the requirements of Indian Air Force.

READ: Aero India 2021: Space booking for prestigious defence event starts

