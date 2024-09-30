15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.
September 30, 2024

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes charge as IAF Chief

by News Team
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's operational tenures include being the Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 Sqn and Air Officer Commanding of an air base. As a test pilot, he led the Mig 29 Upgrade Project Management Team at Moscow, Russia.
India defence minister Rajnath Singh opened 750 border projects on India-China border.
Rajnath opens 750 projects on India-China border
India France Scorpene Submarine.
Govt Approves Nuclear Submarines, MQ-9B Drones for Military

India Air Force Chief AP Singh takes charge: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took over as Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) at a ceremony at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) on Friday (September 30, 2024). The CAS was commissioned on 21 December 1984 in fighter stream of the IAF. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5000 hours of service flying on a variety of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh’s operational tenures include being the Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 Sqn and Air Officer Commanding of an air base. As a test pilot, he led the Mig 29 Upgrade Project Management Team at Moscow, Russia.

He was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre looking after flight testing of Tejas. During his career spanning four decades, the CAS has tenanted staff appointments as Air Defence Commander at HQ South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. Prior to taking over as Chief of the Air Staff, he was the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

READ: DRDO unveils Zorawar Light Tank

Air Chief Marshal AP SIngh.

Air Chief Marshal AP SIngh took charge of IAF on Friday (September 30, 2024).

READ: DRDO awards 7 defence contracts to startups

The CAS is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and Ati VishishtSeva Medal (AVSM).In his address to the IAF, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that he is honoured and privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian Air Force. Extending greetings to all Air Warriors, Non Combatants (Enrolled), DSC personnel, civilians and their families, CAS expressed absolute faith and confidence in their unstinted support and dedication towards maintaining IAF’s operational capability at an all-time high.

He conveyed sincere gratitude to the vision of air veterans and attributed the success of the IAF to their superior efforts and dynamic leadership. Highlighting certain focus areas towards building a ‘Sashakt, Saksham and an Atmanirbhar’ IAF, he urged the Commanders to adopt a nurturing leadership and enhance cohesion and jointness.

READ: SpacePixxel bags MoD order for miniaturized satellites

Air Chief Marshal Singh called for attention on the current uncertain geo-politicalsituation and said “It is important that the IAF remains operationally capable, ever vigilant and a credible deterrence.” The CAS exhorted all air warriors to follow traditions of the great service.”

READ: Defence Ministry funds 77 projects under Technology Development Fund

DRDO Tata's WhaP Wheeled Armoured Protection Vehicle.
Tata to supply 150 WhaP wheeled armoured vehicles to Morocco
Previous Post
Zen Technologies Wins Major Defence Maintenance Contract
Zen Technologies Mortar Simulation System.
Next Post
You May Also Like
India defence minister Rajnath Singh opened 750 border projects on India-China border.
Rajnath opens 750 projects on India-China border
India France Scorpene Submarine.
Govt Approves Nuclear Submarines, MQ-9B Drones for Military
DRDO's VSHORDS Missile.
DRDO successfully testfires VSHORADS missile system
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

India defence minister Rajnath Singh opened 750 border projects on India-China border.
Rajnath opens 750 projects on India-Chin...
GRSE delivers INS NIrdeshak to Indian Navy.
GRSE delivers INS Nirdeshak Survey Vesse...
France Safran Group India Defence Electronics Unit.
Safran Group to set up Defence Electroni...
DRDO Tata's WhaP Wheeled Armoured Protection Vehicle.
Tata to supply 150 WhaP wheeled armoured...
GRSE
GRSE bags order for 4 more MPVs from Ger...
VIEW ALL