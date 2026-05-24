17 Elite Test Crew Graduate from Air Force’s Test Pilot School

Indian Air Force 48th Flight Test Graduation Ceremony: BENGALURU — In a significant boost to India’s aerospace capabilities, 17 elite officers graduated from the prestigious Air Force Test Pilots School (AFTPS) in Bengaluru on May 23, 2026. The graduation ceremony of the 48th Flight Test Course marks the culmination of nearly a year of grueling, high-stakes training designed to produce the next generation of military aviation evaluators.
The graduating cohort—comprising 11 Test Pilots and six Flight Test Engineers—represents a tri-service collaboration aimed at strengthening India’s defense ecosystem. The class includes 14 officers from the Indian Air Force (IAF), one from the Indian Army, and two from the Indian Navy.
Moving forward, these newly minted specialists will join the Aviation Wing of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), a premier unit of the IAF responsible for evaluating new aircraft, weapons systems, and airborne hardware before they operationalize in front-line squadrons.
Becoming a test pilot or flight test engineer is widely regarded as one of the most demanding intellectual and physical pursuits in the military. The 48-week multi-discipline training curriculum at AFTPS forces officers to push both aircraft and themselves to the absolute limit.
Unlike operational flying, which focuses on executing tactics within established parameters, flight testing requires operating in the unknown—evaluating handling qualities, structural limits, and software integration of experimental or modified platforms.
To honor the exceptional standards achieved by this year’s cohort, the ceremony featured the presentation of several legacy awards to the course’s top performers:
|Award
|Category
|Recipient
|Suranjan Das Trophy
|Best All-Round Student Test Pilot
|Sqn Ldr KK Singh, VM
|Chief of the Air Staff Trophy
|Best Student Test Pilot in Flight Evaluation
|Sqn Ldr Aditya Jamdagni
|Maharaja Hanumanth Singh Sword
|Best All-Round Student Flight Test Engineer
|Wg Cdr Abhinav Kumar
|Dunlop Trophy
|Best Student Flight Test Engineer in Flight Evaluation
|Wg Cdr Pranav Sharma
|Kapil Bhargava Trophy
|Best Student in Ground Subjects
|Sqn Ldr Paras Sharma
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‘Atmanirbharta’ and the Race Against Time
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. For the Air Chief, the visit was also a homecoming; he is a distinguished alumnus of the 17th Flight Test Course, grounding his address in decades of firsthand flight testing experience.
Addressing the graduating officers, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasized that their new roles extend far beyond the cockpit. He framed their responsibilities around Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), calling it a “strategic necessity” for developing resilient, indigenous defense capabilities.
“The test crew needs to shoulder [an onerous responsibility]to proliferate the nation’s indigenisation drive and strengthen the aerospace ecosystem.”
— Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff
The CAS highlighted a critical bottleneck in modern defense acquisition: the time it takes to move a platform from the drawing board to the front line. He explicitly urged the graduates to help optimize “design to delivery” time cycles, a crucial directive as India ramps up domestic programs like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas variants, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and various indigenous drone and missile systems.
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While the push for rapid indigenization is urgent, the Air Chief reminded the audience that speed cannot come at the expense of perfection. He stressed that the new test crew must uphold the highest standards of safety and quality control, ensuring that every aircraft, sensor, or weapon system fully meets the operational requirements of the armed services.
As the 17 officers transition from students to evaluators at ASTE, they carry the weight of a modernized military on their shoulders. In a field where a single math error or a fraction of a second’s delay can have catastrophic consequences, the CAS concluded by urging the graduates to unyieldingly uphold the core virtues of the testing community: honesty, integrity, precision, and excellence.
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