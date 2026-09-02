16th Edition of Aero India Announced for February 2027 in Bengaluru

Aero India 2027: Aero India, recognised widely as Asia’s largest air show and one of the world’s premier aerospace and defence exhibitions, is preparing to return with its 16th edition. The upcoming event will take place at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, running from February 8 to 12, 2027. Organised by the Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence, the high-profile gathering aims to bring together leading global aerospace and defence companies, policymakers, technology experts, innovators, industry stakeholders, and defence forces personnel on a shared platform.

Over the years, this flagship international event has established itself as a crucial showcase for the nation’s growing capabilities in aerospace, defence manufacturing, emerging technologies, and innovation. It functions as a dynamic hub for business engagement, technology exchange, international cooperation, and strategic dialogue. At the same time, it highlights India’s expanding defence industrial ecosystem and its rising prominence within the global aerospace and defence sector.

What to Expect at the Five-Day Event

Spanning five days, the upcoming exhibition will feature a comprehensive showcase alongside a wide range of business and strategic engagements. Attendees can expect numerous opportunities for industry-to-industry interactions, government-to-industry engagements, live technology demonstrations, and cross-border collaborations.

Beyond the business and networking aspects, the event is traditionally known for its major public appeal. Visitors will have the chance to witness spectacular aerial displays performed by the Indian Air Force and various participating international flying teams, offering a direct look at advanced aviation capabilities in action.

Registration and Digital Portal Launch

To ensure a smooth organisational process, a dedicated web-based portal has been developed specifically for Aero India 2027. This digital infrastructure is designed to facilitate seamless participation and deliver comprehensive services for both exhibitors and general visitors alike.

Online registration and the booking of exhibition space are managed through the official portal, with exhibitor registrations officially opening on September 3, 2026. This early start allows domestic and international participants ample time to secure their spaces and plan their logistics well in advance of the February 2027 kickoff.

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Driving Domestic Innovation and Global Partnerships

Looking toward the broader economic and strategic goals, Aero India 2027 is expected to provide a substantial impetus to India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance, while reinforcing the country’s position as a trusted partner in the global defence and aerospace supply chain.

The event is structured to encourage greater participation from local defence industries, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and nimble start-ups. By bridging the gap between local producers and global giants, the exhibition aims to create lasting avenues for foreign and domestic partnerships, strategic investments, increased exports, and critical technology collaborations.

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