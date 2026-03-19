SAMHI Hotels Will Acquire 70 Percent Stake in RARE India

SAMHI Hotels Limited has announced its plan to acquire a 70% majority stake in RARE India, marking a significant expansion into the experiential leisure segment. The acquisition represents a strategic move by SAMHI Hotels to diversify its portfolio and tap into the growing demand for heritage hotels, retreats, and experiential stays.

Antares Legal’s Role in the Acquisition

Antares Legal is advising SAMHI Hotels on this high-profile acquisition. The legal team providing comprehensive support throughout the transaction includes Surbhi Kothiala (Partner), Siddharth Bhavnani (Partner), and associates Yashraj Chauhan, Priyanshi Aggarwal, and Moksh Roy.

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About RARE India

RARE India, founded in 2003 by Shobha Rudra, is one of India’s largest and earliest platforms for heritage hotels and experiential stays. With a portfolio of 67 hotels and 990 rooms across more than 15 Indian states, RARE India has built a strong presence in the hospitality sector. The company also operates internationally, with properties in Nepal and Bhutan.

RARE India is known for offering unique and immersive experiences, ranging from stays in heritage hotels to retreats designed to cater to travelers seeking meaningful and culturally rich experiences.

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Strategic Significance of the Acquisition

This acquisition marks SAMHI Hotels‘ first foray into the experiential leisure market, an area that has seen growing interest from both domestic and international travelers. With this move, SAMHI aims to diversify its portfolio and capitalize on the increasing popularity of heritage and experiential tourism in India and beyond.

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