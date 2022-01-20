Saab will supply anti-armour weapon AT4 to Indian Army, IAF

Saab India AT4 weapon contract: India has awarded a contract to Swedish defence company Saab for supply of anti-armour weapon AT4. Saab India Thursday said that the weapon system has been selected by the Indian Armed forces through a competitive programme for a single-shot weapon. Saab India has not disclosed the value of the contract.

AT4 will be used by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Saab India said that AT4CS AST weapon system can be fired from confined spaces such as buildings, bunkers and urban environments. The contract to supply the weapon system to the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force was signed by FFV Ordnance AB, an Indian subsidiary of Swedish defence giant.

“We are honoured that the Indian Armed Forces, which are already users of our Carl-Gustaf system, have also selected Saab for their single-shot weapon need. The Indian Army and Indian Air Force can be confident in the knowledge that they have the necessary firepower to give them the advantage,” Görgen Johansson, head of Saab‘s business area Dynamics said.

Saab AT4 Weapon System

Saab’s AT4 can be operated by a single soldier and can be effectively used to engage enemy choppers, armoured vehicles, personnel as well as water platforms and structures.

According to the company, AT4’s 84-mm warhead is effective against enemy installations and platforms.

Saab’s single shot AT4 weapon system may be useful against India’s adversaries and also be used in anti-terror operations in Kashmir and North-East region.

