MoD Signs $278 Million Deal with HAL for Eight Dornier 228 Aircraft

New Delhi: In a major boost to indigenous defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on February 12, 2026 signed a contract worth ₹2,312 crore (approximately $278 million USD) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The contract, inked under the Buy (Indian) category, was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

Indigenous Push Under Buy (Indian) Category

The procurement includes eight Dornier 228 aircraft along with specialised Operational Role Equipment, aimed at enhancing the Indian Coast Guard’s maritime surveillance and coastal security capabilities.

The Buy (Indian) classification underscores the government’s emphasis on prioritising domestically manufactured platforms and strengthening the national defence industrial base.

Dornier 228 to Strengthen Maritime Surveillance

The Dornier 228 aircraft, manufactured by HAL’s Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur, is a proven multi-role platform widely deployed for maritime patrol, search and rescue, pollution control, and coastal surveillance missions.

Equipped with advanced sensors and surveillance systems, the aircraft will significantly enhance the Coast Guard’s operational reach across India’s vast coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Boost to Production Ecosystem and MSMEs

The programme is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment by strengthening HAL’s production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and ancillary industries.

In addition to manufacturing, the project will create sustained opportunities in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services and lifecycle technical support, contributing to long-term industrial growth.

Reinforcing Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) in Defence

The contract reinforces the government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and the Make-in-India initiative, aligning defence procurement with domestic capability development.

By investing in indigenous platforms such as the Dornier 228, the Ministry of Defence aims to bolster India’s maritime security architecture while simultaneously strengthening its aerospace manufacturing base.

As India continues to modernise its armed forces, such contracts are seen as key pillars in reducing import dependence and building sustainable, self-reliant defence capabilities for the future.

