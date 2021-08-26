Mahindra Defence wins Rs 1350 crore contract to supply ASW suit to Navy

Mahindra Defence Anti-Submarine Warfare Suit: India’s automobile and defence giant Mahindra Group has been awarded a contract for supply of 14 integrated anti-submarine warfare defence suite (IADS) for Indian naval ships under the self-reliant India policy of the government. The $185 million (Rs 1,350 crore) contract will be executed by Mahindra group company – Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS).

Mahindra Defence Systems said competitive bids from Indian companies were invited by the ministry of defence through open tender and the systems offered by different companies were put through detailed trials at sea to prove their capability.

READ: LCA Tejas: HAL-GE sign Rs 5375 crore contract to supply GE-F404 engines

Mahindra’s anti-submarine warfare suit

According to a company statement, the IADS is a high-end underwater equipment that uses latest technology and it has been designed to detect and protect warships from underwater threats.

“It is a versatile system capable of operations from all sizes of warships – small, medium and large. The complex array of sensors in water undertakes surveillance and provides inputs for signal processing and analysis. The warship then employs methods to neutralise the underwater threats,” Mahindra Defence Systems said.

READ: HAL conducts low-speed taxi trial of Hindustan-228 aircraft

SP Shukla, Chairman of Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, said this is the first major contract which has been awarded to a private defence company for supply of underwater detection and protection system.

“This contract epitomises the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative,” he added.

This advanced technology system is the first of its kind being developed by an Indian defence company in private sector for the Indian Navy.

READ: Indian Navy gets first two MH-60R multi-role helicopters

Mahindra Defence qualified by proving the capability of the system through comprehensive testing by the Indian MoD in actual operations at sea before being declared as winner on commercial bid.

READ: US seeks a comprehensive, forward looking defence partnership with India: Austin

Like this: Like Loading...