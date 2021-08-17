LCA Tejas: HAL-GE sign Rs 5375 crore contract to supply GE-F404 engines

GE-HAL LCA Engine Contract: India’s state owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Tuesday signed a $716 million (Rs 5,375 crores) contract for supply of 99 GE F404 engines for India’s light combat jet programme. In January this year, the government has approved procurement of 83 LCA Tejas combat jets at a cost of Rs 48,000 crores (over $6 billion at present exchange rate.)

The contract was signed here today at HAL Corporate Office.

“This is largest ever deal and the purchase order placed by HAL for LCA,” said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

Madhavan said the Company was working closely with GE for its support to pursue the export potential of LCA and also to supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines.

Chris Cyr, Vice President, Business Development & Sales, GE Aviation who interacted virtually said his company is proud of 16-year-long partnership with HAL and is happy to extend the relationship with this new order.

LCA Tejas GE-F404 Engine

“The F404 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world and we have committed to deliver all 99 engines and support services by 2029,” Cyr said.

The indigenously built Tejas aircraft is one of the best in its class globally, powered by F404-GE-IN20 engines and has been in service since 2004, HAL said in a statement.

HAL said the highest thrust variant of the F404 family, the F404-GE-IN20 incorporates GE’s latest hot section materials and technologies as well as FADEC for reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics.

The F404 family engines have logged in more than 14 million engine flight hours, and has powered 15 different production and prototype aircraft.

