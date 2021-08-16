15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
HAL Hindustan-228 Aircraft. Dornier-228 Aircraft, India
August 16, 2021

HAL conducts low-speed taxi trial of Hindustan-228 aircraft

The Hindustan-228 is a 19-seat multirole utility aircraft built for various applications such as VIP transport, passenger transport, air ambulance, flight inspection roles, cloud seeding, among other things.
Centre Fuselage of LCA Tejas.
Hyderabad firm VEM Tech supplies Centre Fuselage for Tejas jet
DRDO, Titanium Alloy, HAL, ADA, Steel
DRDO develops high strength Titanium Alloy for industrial use

HAL’s Hindustan-228 Aircraft: India’s state owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Sunday successfully carried out the ground run and low speed taxi trials (LSTT) of the Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft for DGCA type certification, HAL said on Monday.

The event was part of 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day celebrations at HAL’s Kanpur facility.

“This is a major milestone for the first fixed wing Made-in-India civil aircraft in India.  It is a step forward towards strengthening regional air connectivity,” said Sajal Prakash, CEO of HAL’s Accessories Complex. 

Indranil Chakraborty, Director, DGCA said the type certification will also enable HAL to get the international certification for the aircraft. The aircraft complies with the latest FAR 23 certification requirements.

READ: DRDO develops high strength Titanium Alloy for industrial use

HAL Hindustan-228 Aircraft conducting low speed taxi trials in Kanpur (August, 15, 2021).

Hindustan-228 Aircraft

“This aircraft could be utilized successfully by civil operators and State governments for their intra and inter-state connectivity with seamless support towards training, maintenance and logistics,” HAL said in a statement.

HAL Kanpur

HAL’s Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur has been in the business of transport and trainer aircraft for defence customers.

HAL’s Kanpur division has ventured into the manufacturing of Hindustan-228 aircraft to support the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) of the Government of India.

