DRDO develops high strength Titanium Alloy for industrial use

DRDO Meta-Stable Titanium Alloy: India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has indigenously developed a high strength meta-stable beta Titanium Alloy containing Vanadium, Iron and Aluminium, Ti-10V-2Fe-3Al on industrial scale for applications in aerospace structural forgings, said the ministry of defence.

It has been developed by Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), a Hyderabad based laboratory of the DRDO.

The MoD said these alloys have already been used by many developed nations as beneficial substitute for the relatively heavier traditional Ni-Cr-Mo structural steels to achieve weight savings.

“The excellent forgeability of high strength-to-weight ratio Ti-10V-2Fe-3Al alloy facilitates manufacture of intricately configured components for aerospace applications with potential for significant weight savings,” said the MoD.

Some of the components which may be forged from this alloy include slat and flap tracks, landing gear, and drop link in landing gear, among others.

The high strength beta titanium alloys are unique due to their higher strength, ductility, fatigue, and fracture toughness – making them increasingly attractive for aircraft structural applications, said the ministry.

Furthermore, their relatively lower lifetime cost, owing to superior corrosion resistance in comparison to steels, is an effective trade-off to justify the use of this expensive material in India too, it added.

The DMRL has carried out raw material selection, alloy melting, thermo-mechanical processing, ultrasonics-based Non Destructive Evaluation (NDE), heat treatment, mechanical characterization, and type certification in active collaboration with several agencies.

Tejas: Titanium to replace 15 steel components

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has identified over 15 steel components which may be replaced by Ti-10V-2Fe-3Al alloy forgings in the near future with a potential of 40% weight savings.

The landing gear drop link is the first component forged successfully by ADA at HAL, Bengaluru with DMRL’s involvement and duly certified for airworthiness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the defene and aerospace industry partners for indigenous development of High Strength Metastable Beta Titanium Alloy which will be useful for aerospace structural forgings.

