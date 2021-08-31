BEL bags order to supply anti-drone system to Navy

Indian Navy-BEL Naval Anti Drone System (NADS): Indian Navy has signed contract with India’s state owned defence company Bharat Limited (BEL) for supply locally designed and developed Naval Anti Drone System (NADS) with both hard kill and soft kill capabilities, said the ministry of defence.

The contract was signed in the presence of senior Naval officers and DRDO representatives on Tuesday. Indian Navy supported and led the joint development of the anti-drone system with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL.

The NADS, developed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces.

The NADS can instantly detect and jam micro drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate targets. It will be an effective all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations.

DRDO’s anti-drone system

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year and later during the Prime Minister’s Independence Day Address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The system, which offers 360-degree coverage, was also deployed in Ahmedabad for the Modi-Trump road-show in February last year.

The NADS uses the help of radar, electro-optical and infrared sensors and radio frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam the micro drones.

“The DRDO’s RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed,” the MoD said.

The ministry of defence said the anti-drone technology system of DRDO provides for both ‘soft kill’ and ‘hard kill’ options to the Indian Armed Forces to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats.

“Both the static and mobile versions of NADS will be supplied to the Indian Navy within a short time from the signing of contract,” the MoD added.

Senior civil and military officials of Ministry of Defence and BEL were present on the occasion. The BEL will sign similar contracts with Army and Air Force also.

Several BEL units and DRDO Labs were involved, in close collaboration with the Indian Navy, were involved in development of this fully indigenous system, as a part the government’s push to develop domestic defence industry.

