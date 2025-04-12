Aeroshul Technologies to Build Loitering Munition Swarm for Indian Army

AeroShul Technologies Will Build Loitering Munition Swarms for Indian Army: New Delhi: In a significant leap towards modernizing its artillery capabilities, the Indian Army has selected Gurugram-based startup AeroShul Technologies Pvt Ltd to develop its ambitious Multi-Barrel Loitering Munition (MBLM) system. This cutting-edge project, born from the Defence Minister’s ADITI 2.0 initiative, aims to transform existing artillery rocket systems into precision strike platforms with extended range and enhanced lethality.

The MBLM system, a key innovation challenge launched by Rajnath Singh on October 7, 2024, will integrate advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) capable of loitering over targets, conducting surveillance, executing combat strikes, and performing post-strike assessments. These UAVs will be launched from existing Artillery Rocket Systems, including the widely used Pinaka Multi-Launch Rocket System (MLRS), effectively repurposing legacy systems for modern warfare scenarios.

The selection of AeroShul Technologies, finalized in February by a High-Powered Selection Committee under the Army Design Bureau, marks a major milestone in the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme. This scheme, under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), focuses on fostering innovation in critical technological areas to bolster the nation’s defence ecosystem.

The competition for the MBLM development was fierce, with approximately 30 Indian companies submitting their designs. The iDEX problem statement outlined the Army’s vision for a system that would extend the range of in-service MLRS up to 500 kilometers, utilizing satellite-based command, control, and communication. This ambitious goal is to be achieved through a planned spiral development approach, ensuring continuous technological advancement.

The contract awarded to AeroShul Technologies includes a minimum purchase quantity (MPQ), demonstrating the Indian Army’s commitment to procuring the system upon successful development. The MBLM is envisioned to be salvo-launched, incorporating swarming capabilities and other advanced military features, all powered by onboard Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

“This development of such cutting-edge Artillery Swarms will provide a significant capability enhancement boost for Indian land forces,” stated a source close to the project. “By integrating loitering munitions with existing rocket systems, we are not only doubling the range and lethality but also introducing precision strike capabilities that significantly alter the battlefield dynamics.”

The repurposing of existing systems like the Pinaka, traditionally designed for tactical area saturation, into precision strike platforms is a strategic move that maximizes the utility of current assets while incorporating state-of-the-art technology. This approach allows the Indian Army to rapidly enhance its combat capabilities without incurring the costs associated with developing entirely new weapon systems.

The ADITI 2.0 initiative, which facilitated this development, underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging the innovative potential of Indian startups and emerging technology innovators. By providing a platform for these companies to contribute to defence modernization, the government is fostering a vibrant defence industrial base.

The development of the MBLM system by AeroShul Technologies represents a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in defence technology and enhancing the Indian Army’s operational capabilities in the face of evolving security challenges. The integration of AI, swarming capabilities, and extended range will provide a decisive edge in future conflicts, marking a new era in Indian artillery warfare.

