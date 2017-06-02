UP police file chargesheet against Gayatri Prajapati in gang-rape case

Lucknow Police Friday filed a charge sheet against Gayatri Prajapati, a former minister in Akhilesh Yadav’s cabinet, and six accomplices in a case of gang- raping a Chitrakoot woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter.

A special team led by Chowk circle officer (CO) Radhey Shyam Rai, submitted the charge sheet in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Lucknow on Friday.

Rai told local media outlets that the involvement of all the seven accused, including Gayatri Prajapati, was being established on the basis of statements from over 20 people.

As per reports, the police officer investigating the case said that the charges were added under Section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures with the complainant’s minor daughter and 509 (A) for using abusive language.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged with Gautampalli police station under section 376 (D) of the IPC for gang rape, 376/511 for attempt to rape the minor girl and section ¾ of the POCSO Act.

The woman told the police that former minister Gayatri Prajapati’s aides attempted to rape her minor daughter a day after the former minister’s birthday in 2016.

She said several people, including journalists, were present in the party and he had distributed an envelope containing 5000 each as a return gift. She claimed that she and her two children also received the gift envelope.

