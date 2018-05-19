Yeddyurappa finally accepts reality, resigns before floor test

BJP strongman and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn just two days ago, resigned from his post on Saturday evening.

After delivering his speech in Vidhan Soudha, Yeddyurappa departed for Raj Bhawan where he handed over his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Rahubhai Vala who had actually given him 15 days but which were cut short by the top court of the country.

Before resigning, Yeddyurappa addressed the assembly wherein he said it was the BJP who had the numbers. “People have blessed us with 104 seats. The mandate wasn’t for Congress or JD(S). I have traveled throughout the state for the last two years and have seen the pain on the faces of people. I can’t forget the love and affection I received from people,” said the BJP’s tallest leader in Karnataka.

The BJP leader also targeted the Congress-JDS post-poll alliance and termed it as “unholy”. “Those who were swearing on the names of each other’s fathers and calling each other names before polls, have now come together to form this unholy alliance,” said Yeddyurappa in his emotional speech.

“If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise,” he said.

