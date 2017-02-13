Vyapam Scam: SC cancels admission of over 600 medical students

In the major development in the ongoing Vyapam scam, the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the admission of more than 600 students, who enrolled in five-year MBBS course in Madhya Pradesh during 2008-2012.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khera, dismissed all the petitions filed by students.

Reacting on the verdict the lawyer of students, Pragati, who was representing the students, told reporters that It was a big setback for the students.

As per reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier identified several impersonators in the matter after scanning the details of over 9.5 lakh medical students across the country.

Hundreds of applicants had appeared for the pre-PG (medical) entrance test conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), or Vyapam. It was found that majority of the applicants had morphed their photographs in the online application forms and impersonators had appeared for them as proxies.

After an FIR was registered in July 2015 on the direction of the Supreme Court, the CBI found 300 such impersonators who appeared on behalf of the applicants.

The Vyapam scam involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for selection of medical students and state government employees.

