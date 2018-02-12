Supreme court stays further action on army officers for Shopian firing

In a big relief for Indian army officers deployed in the insurgency hit areas, India’s top court has stayed any further action against the army officers facing a police probe for opening fire at civilians in the Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir last month, highlighting the issue of blanket immunity granted to Indian forces under a special law for any possible human rights violation.

While hearing a petition filed by an army officer’s father, the apex court issued notices to the state of Jammu & Kashmir and union government for their responses within two weeks in a police probe involving the death of three civilians in army firing.

Three civilians were killed in the incident prompting the state government to order an inquiry into the matter and state police had registered a FIR against army officers.

The court agreed with the view taken by the petitioners that the matter required urgent hearing by the top court of the country.

Accused army officer major Aditya’s father has claimed in the petition that major Aditya Kumar’s team had opened fire on stone pelters in self defence while discharging official duty.

The FIR was registered against personnel of the 10 Garhwal Rifles, including Major Kumar, under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

